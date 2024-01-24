2 trades the Cavaliers should consider to move on from Isaac Okoro
By Ismail Sy
Trade Scenario No. 2
With Ricky Rubio's retirement and Ty Jerome's prolonged injury, the Cavaliers have an obvious need at the backup point guard spot. Even with Craig Porter Jr.'s surprise reookie season, the Cavs could use a stable veteran presence in the second unit backcourt. Alex Caruso would be a steady hand off the bench.
Caruso has established himself as one of the best defenders in the NBA, capable of guarding multiple positions as both an on-ball and off-ball defender. His physicality also makes life difficult for opponents on any shot. Caruso has also turned himself into a great three-point shooter, currently shooting 42 percent from three-point range this season.
The Chicago Bulls are going nowhere fast and are expected eventually to make drastic moves that would start a much needed rebuild for the franchise. Players like Zach LaVine, Demar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have been in trade rumors since the offseason, suggesting Chicago could clear house at any point. While Caruso’s name has not been mentioned as much, if the Bulls are going to go on a full scale rebuild, it makes sense to trade him now in exchange for a developing wing.
Caruso is an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and could leave the Bulls with nothing if he walks. This trade with the Cavaliers allows for them to capitalize on some value now, while getting a proven defensive prospect in Okoro. Okoro is also a stout defender and impressive athlete, so the Bulls do not take a step back defensively. In fact, Okoro would give Chicago a steady defensive option for years to come. They also receive some draft compensation with two future second-round picks that they can use in future trades or use to gain cost-efficient rookies in future drafts.
These are the two trades that make the most sense if the Cleveland Cavaliers want to move on from Isaac Okoro this deadline. He has been good so far this season and an important part of the team’s winning streak; however, these two moves would make the Cavs even more lethal in a postseason push.