2 things Jarrett Allen must prove after extension with Cleveland Cavaliers
2. The Cavaliers have to make the frontcourt work together
Another recurring theme in Cavaliers basketball over the past few years is a mixed bag of results for the frontcourt pair of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Despite both players showcasing All-Star caliber talent, most of their best moments have come when the other is absent. Mobley's debatably best game of his career happened in game five against the Boston Celtics, scoring a team-high 33 points as the sole big man in the starting lineup.
As for Allen, the best stretch of his career came when Mobley was sidelined for more than a month. Allen set a franchise record for consecutive double-doubles, helping the Cavs reach a league-best record over that stretch. When paired with Mobley on the court, though, neither player has been able to reach their potential.
If the Cavaliers believe the four-man core of Garland, Mitchell, Mobley and Allen can win at the highest level, the frontcourt and backcourt duos must be able to play elite basketball at the same time. Last season, then-head coach J.B. Bickerstaff often staggered minutes between Allen and Mobley, rarely trusting in the combination down the stretch. With Allen's former head coach Kenny Atkinson now in charge, he must evolve his game to fit with Mobley under a new system.
Given Jarrett Allen's prominence with the Cleveland Cavaliers, it is no surprise the team committed to his future in The Land. At 26 years old, Allen is still entering his prime. But, a maximum extension comes with high expectations and standards. He must elevate his production to match Cleveland's faith in him.