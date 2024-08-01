2 things Jarrett Allen must prove after extension with Cleveland Cavaliers
1. Allen must prove he can win in the playoffs
To no fault of his own, Cleveland's first-round series win against the Orlando Magic came after Allen was absent with a mysterious yet serious rib injury. Allen would play four games in the 2024 playoffs, averaging 17 points and 13.8 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per night.
Once the Cavs were eliminated in five games to the Boston Celtics, Allen's inability to play quickly became a cause for criticism of the young big man. Reports suggested his teammates were frustrated that he refused an injection to numb his rib pain to return to play earlier, but later it was made apparent the injury was not worth the risk.
Still, Allen has yet to prove he is a true playoff performer. In four postseason runs, Allen has played a grand total of 18 games between his years with the Brooklyn Nets and Cavs. In 2023, Allen's pitiful performance played a role in the Cavaliers' downfall to the New York Knicks in round one.
With a maximum contract, Allen must rise to the occasion in his next trip to the playoffs. The one-time All-Star has earned his share of praise and criticism. His defensive versatility and willing offensive effort have made him a staple in Cavaliers basketball; however, Allen's inconsistent commitment and physicality on the boards have often led to Cleveland falling behind in the rebounding battle in crucial games.
Assuming the Cavaliers reach the playoffs for the third consecutive season, Allen's performance will be an absolute test of his postseason viability. Staying healthy and impacting winning basketball beyond the first round will be critical.