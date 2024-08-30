2 things Craig Porter, Jr. must prove with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season
By Alex Sabri
Fit as a playmaker and driver in Atkinson's new-look Cavs offense
New year, new Cavs.
New head coach Kenny Atkinson, who was hired in June, can bring a new vision to the Cavs after spending three seasons as an assistant for the Golden State Warriors. Aktinson spent four seasons as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and in multiple assistant roles with the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and LA Clippers. He won a championship with the Warriors in 2022 and a silver medal as an assistant with Team France during this year's Olympic games.
The former Richmond guard is third all-time in Nets games coached with 308 and fourth in all-time Nets wins with 118. Speaking of Atkinson, Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman praised the new coach's innovation and growth mentality.
"[Atkinson] brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record of player development and a relentless work ethic that aligns with the vision we have for this franchise. His innovative approach will instill a style of play and brand of basketball that will give us a chance for sustainable success and ultimately compete for Championships."- Cavs Executive Koby Altman
Just as Atkinson earned his "doctorate in basketball" during his stints with the Warriors and the Clippers, Porter and the Cavs will have the opportunity to take a step up of their own with a new-look staff that features former Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, former Lakers assistant Jordan Ott and an NBA veteran in DeMarre Carroll.
Porter Jr.'s confidence shone through during his handful of games in this year's Summer League, which drew praise from Ott before they played their first game against the Orlando Magic a few days later.
"“(Porter Jr.) sees it as his group to really help. You can tell he’s had NBA reps, and he has a way about him. He has a confidence about him, knowing that he had some success last year in the NBA. ... Craig has a steadiness and a mature way of playing, and I can see that pretty quick.”"- Jordan Ott
Porter Jr. must continue to show that he can be a reliable playmaker in transition, on the perimeter and on drives and cuts inside after a successful first season to give Atkinson as many point guard options as possible alongside Garland.
Last season, Garland's return from injury quickly pushed Porter out of the nightly rotation. The young guard has an opportunity to carve his role in an all-new offensive scheme and establish himself as a constant face on the Cleveland Cavaliers hardwood as a second unit leader.