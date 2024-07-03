2 realistic offseason moves Cavaliers should make to become title contenders
Move No. 2 - Cavaliers steal a veteran from the Lakers
As teams spend big money on free-agent wings, the Cavaliers will likely wait and discover an overlooked wing willing to take a pay cut to play a big role off Cleveland's bench. After a successful season with the Los Angeles Lakers, the California team's offseason priorities may leave Taurean Prince in the dust. Prince's first stint with the Cavaliers in 2020-21 did not go as designed, but a second chance with Prince could prove more fruitful with a more competitive roster.
Last year, Prince averaged 8.9 points for the Lakers, adding 2.9 rebounds in 27 minutes per game. He shot 4.6 three-pointers per game, connecting on 39.6 percent of them. Over his career, Prince has established a 37.6 percent three-point shooting on a similar volume, suggesting his recent production indicates what Cleveland could expect if they sign him. He has gone unnoticed thus far in free agency as the Lakers explore a major move that would leave him behind. The Cavaliers could find an offseason steal in Prince, adding a high-caliber wing to their nightly rotation.
Standing at 6-foot-6, Prince does not provide the height the Cavs will likely search for in another wing, but Prince uses his strength and positioning to hold his ground and keep assignments in front of him. He has average lateral quickness, adding enough perimeter defense to force defenders to funnel past him into the towering frontcourt Cleveland employs. Despite his size, Prince's role has been split between the three and the four. His positional versatility also leans in his favor with the Cavaliers. In smaller matchups, moving Prince to the four as an additional floor spacing next to one of Cleveland's bigs could prove invaluable.
The Cavaliers do not have the financial flexibility to attract a premier free agent, but with Prince and Wade filling the wing rotation, the Cavs can enter next season with confidence in their forward talents to provide reliable two-way impact. Prince is a high-volume, trustworthy off-ball shooter. Prince is not a carbon copy of Okoro with a better three-pointer. Still, the Cavaliers should view him as a taller, stronger, more defensively versatile Sam Merrill - a sharpshooter who can carry his weight on defense.
These moves allow the cavs to retain their core and answer their two largest lingering questions. The Cleveland Cavaliers might not end the summer with the most enthralling offseason transactions, but their additions would undeniably match the needs of their core four stars.