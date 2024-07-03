2 realistic offseason moves Cavaliers should make to become title contenders
Move No. 1 - Find Okoro's new team
The Cavaliers' relationship with Okoro has been shaky at best. The young wing entered the organization as a clear project player, showcasing tremendous defense with the physical build of an NBA player after just his freshman season at Auburn. Offensively, though, Okoro struggled to connect from deep or threaten defenses with anything other than a cut to the hoop.
At the time when the Cavs drafted him in 2020, Cleveland was in a place to develop Okoro over the years. But, the breakouts of Mobley and Garland catapulted the Cavs beyond Okoro's timeline. Trading for Mitchell only multiplied the problem. After Okoro and the Cavaliers could not reach a deal ahead of the 2023-24 season, he entered restricted free agency with an $11.8 million qualifying offer. If the Cavs explore a sign-and-trade, sending Okoro to a team with a longer rebuilding runway would allow him to develop without constant pressure to overachieve his realistic expectations. In return, sending Okoro to the Portland Trail Blazers could give Cleveland the ideal backup big for the future.
This deal gives the Trail Blazers a young wing with some playoff experience to pair alongside their loaded backcourt. Portland reportedly put Robert Williams III on the trade block back at the February trade deadline and could do so again this offseason. Okoro presents Portland with a wing who has shown consistent growth every season and fits their timeline.
On the other side, the Cavaliers find a perfect backup center. Though Williams has faced pesky injury issues in the past, placing him in a low-minute bench role as the third big behind Mobley and Allen could alleviate these concerns. Over a six-year career, Robinson has earned All-Defensive Second Team honors and averaged 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Roughly one-third of Williams' career rebounds have come on the offensive glass, creating extra possessions and chances to gain momentum.
Williams would by no means be a stretch big. While the Cavs would benefit from a shooting center, players of that mold come at a hefty premium. Williams would keep Cleveland's defensive identity alive while the starters rest and alleviate Mobley's and Allen's rebounding woes against physical opponents.
With this move, though, Cleveland's shallow wing depth shrinks further. The Cavaliers would have to follow this move with a free-agent signing, but the best big wings have already found their next team. Still, the Cavs could sign a low-risk veteran wing who fell under the radar in the opening hours of free agency.