2 Pros, 2 Cons of the Jarrett Allen extension for Cleveland Cavaliers
Cons: Potential indication of Altman's stubborn mindset
Koby Altman took over as the Cavaliers' General Manager in the summer of 2017. With almost seven years in charge, this is Koby's roster. He drafted Garland, Okoro and Mobley. He traded for Mitchell, Allen and Levert. Every current member of the Cavaliers was selected in one way or another by Altman and company. When the current GM is responsible for the roster, they could have more patience with a group and could be less willing to make dramatic changes.
This patience could be a great thing, as teams often need a long time to develop the chemistry and cohesion needed to win a championship; however, too much patience could lead to missed opportunities. If Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley continue to look problematic, the Cavaliers will need to make the necessary changes before their potential window closes.
The Cavaliers only have roughly two more seasons of Donovan Mitchell before he has a player option. Mitchell's new deal was great for Cleveland, but he put them on the clock to contend. Altman will need to ensure he is doing everything he can to optimize this roster.
Simply put, this contract extension could be a great thing as Jarrett Allen has been a very consistent and productive player for Cleveland's basketball club, and this group could continue to grow into a championship contender. However, the financial concerns and Koby Altman's seemingly stern commitment to this core could also lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers continuing to come up short.