2 players for Cavaliers to target in trades, 2 players to avoid at all costs
Harrison Barnes is a no-go for the Cavs
Harrison Barnes emerged as a potential future star in the NBA after contributing to the first year of the Golden State Warriors dynasty in the 2015 playoffs.
Since then, he has carved out a respected career with the Sacramento Kings as a prototypical 3-and-D forward. This season, however, Barnes has regressed into a shell of himself, becoming an overpaid forward with little impact on winning. His scoring has dropped to 11.1 points per game, his worst average since the 2015-16 season. He has also hardly contributed on the boards, averaging a career-low 2.8 rebounds per game.
Barnes' athleticism has undeniably fallen since his prime years after entering the season with high hopes as a veteran leader for a budding Western contender. The Kings achieved their first playoff berth in nearly two decades and appeared to be on the verge of chasing the Finals. Unfortunately, one season later the Kings' hopes are drastically worse.
Ultimately, Harrison Barnes is not the lone reason Sacramento has underperformed this season, but he is on their trade block for a reason. The Athletic's 2024 trade board has Barnes with no realistic suitors, citing his inflated contract as a poor asset for any team trading for him. If Barnes had maintained his influence this season, he would likely be a perfect fit for the Cavaliers with his proven track record.
Unfortunately, Barnes' downhill trend does not seem to be easy to revert right now. The Cavaliers cannot risk using an already shallow pool of trade assets for a risky swing for an aging veteran with a hefty $17 million salary.