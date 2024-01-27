2 players for Cavaliers to target in trades, 2 players to avoid at all costs
The Cavaliers should hang up on Andre Drummond trade offers
It is no secret the Chicago Bulls are on the verge of a full teardown to enter an inevitable rebuilding process.
Once the Bulls officially make the shift, the Cavaliers would likely look to Chicago as a potential trade partner for veteran players such as Alex Caruso and Torrey Craig. While Thompson's suspension may make Andre Drummond appealing as a backup big who can rebound and defend, reuniting with Drummond would prove a disappointment once again.
Drummond has been an elite rebounder since his rookie season, but he has also been relatively one-dimensional the entire time, as well. Regardless of the poster dunks and staggering blocks, Drummond is not the unstoppable force he seemed to be. The Cavs already have two non-shooting big men in Mobley and Jarrett Allen, making Drummond a redundant frontcourt option.
Thompson's supsension does not end his season, either. He will return with 16 games remaining in the regular season. Allen and Mobley are capable of filling Cleveland's needs at the five once Mobley returns from injury. Nothing points to any urgent need to find a temporary replacement for Thompson who was primarily a temporary replacement for Mobley.
The Cavaliers have already overcome immensely worse setbacks this season. With Mobley and Garland nearing their returns, Thompson's absence should be far below reintegrating their young stars in the priority list.