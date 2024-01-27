2 players for Cavaliers to target in trades, 2 players to avoid at all costs
Simone Fontecchio makes sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Although Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio is only in his second season in the NBA, he has an extensive and successful history as professional European player.
At 28-years-old, Fontecchio has established himself with the Jazz as a solid floor spacer and all-around defender. Standing at 6-foot 7-inches, Fontecchio fits the physical mold as a bigger wing that could provide the Cavaliers better size off the bench in either forward spot. In 22.9 minutes per game, the Italian veteran is averaging 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and half a block per game.
From three-point range, Fontecchio has averaged 36.5 percent this season, making him roughly average from deep. Over his 15 games, though, he has shot 39.7 percent on 4.9 attempts each night. Fontecchio is also established as a premier corner shooter since opening night, shooting 42.7 percent from the corner, including 44.9 percent on left-corner threes.
He is not a groundbreaking player for the Cavaliers, but Fontecchio has played a substantial role in Utah's latest winning surge as a combo forward and system player. He constantly creates off-ball movement, an aspect that has elevated both Isaac Okoro and Max Strus into critical pieces of the new-look Cavs offense. By adding size, reliable shooting and movement on offense, Fontecchio is an ideal target to upgrade Cleveland's playstyle.
Following Fontecchio, the Cavaliers need to avoid a reunion with a former teammate out of urgency.