2 offseason trades the Cleveland Cavaliers should make to become contenders
By Ismail Sy
2. Add an elite sharpshooter
This was outlined in our Cavs perfect offseason piece, but this is a move Cleveland should consider making. With new head coach Kenny Atkinson’s system relying on pace, scoring, and putting up three-pointers, the Cavs are going to need someone more consistent than Caris LeVert.
While LeVert did average his most points as a Cav this season (14 PPG), he was dreadful in the postseason. He averaged a measly 10 points per game and shot 18 percent from three-point range. Against the Orlando Magic in the first round, he only averaged seven points on 37 percent shooting. His volatility was on full display this playoffs and with his contract expiring, the Cavs should try and get value.
Bogdanovic offers more consistent offense from the perimeter and a playmaking perspective. This was outlined in our Cavs perfect offseason piece last month. With the Hawks in a rebuild, the logical next step would be to get value for their veteran players via trade. LeVert has an expiring contract and two second round picks adds to the Hawks picks collection.
Bogdanovic fits Atkinson’s philosophy of shooting threes better than LeVert does. He has never shot below 36 percent from three in his career and he is coming off of a career high in PPG (16.9). He also has playoff experience and has been to a conference finals, so he knows what it takes. This would be a shrewd move for Cleveland.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have positioned themselves to reach new heights of contention with more savvy moves around the edges. The core is in place but is need of support from the bench and surrounding players. These two trades gives the Cavs those necessary players who fill needs without overpaying.