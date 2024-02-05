2 last-minute trade proposals for Cleveland Cavaliers to consider before deadline
By Ismail Sy
Adding some wizardry to the mix
It is no secret that the Cavs need a backup point guard with the retirement of Ricky Rubio. Additionally, with the troublesome ankle of Ty Jerome and the youth of Craig Porter, Jr., the Cavaliers need an experienced floor general to come off the bench. Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright fits that bill. Wright’s numbers on the surface this year do not look amazing, but he brings a wealth of playoff experience that the Cavs could use at the point guard spot.
Wright has 37 games worth of playoff experience and shoots almost 40 percent from three-point range in his postseason career. He is also a solid defender and can run the offense for stretches to allow Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell some rest.
For Washington, Wright does not fit the Wizards rebuild timeline and will enter free agency this summer, so the Wizards might as well get something for him now in the form of two younger role players.
Damian Jones and Ty Jerome have not been huge contributors for Cleveland this season. They are both included in this trade to match the salary of Delon Wright. Jones was brought in to be a stabilizing presence at center for the Cavs to offer relief for Mobley and Allen, and he has shown flashes of that value recently. He could give Washington some worthwhile playing time behind Daniel Gafford.
Once healthy, Ty Jerome gives the Wizards a veteran point guard that fits their timeline better. With a track record as a solid three-point threat, Jerome helps Washington retain some competitive nature with another year on his contract after this year.
As for Cleveland and Jerome, they cannot afford to wait for a prolonged rehab and need a reliable backup playmaker off the bench. The Wine and Gold lose next to nothing in this trade, and the Wizards gain some needed depth.