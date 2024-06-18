2 imperfect buy-low free agents the Cleveland Cavaliers could target this summer
2. Gordon Hayward - Oklahoma City Thunder
Just before the trade deadline passed, the Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to a trade with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire veteran forward Gordon Hayward. Hayward had reignited his career with the Hornets, serving as a leader and offensive focal point on a young, unproven team.
On the Thunder, Hayward rarely found solid minutes and quickly seemed to be a poor fit in the system. Following the end of the season, OKC General Manager Sam Presti admitted the trade was a mistake, signaling the end of the relationship with Hayward. The veteran now enters unrestricted free agency hoping to be the veteran leader again, providing two-way impact in a low-usage role to avoid injury woes.
Since an injury sidelined Hayward's Boston Celtics tenure in his first game with the team, he has never reclaimed the All-Star, headlining persona he once had with the Utah Jazz. Still, Hayward can knock down shots from deep and hold his own on defense in a limited role. He has clear limitations physically and should not be viewed as a franchise-altering addition. But, the Cavaliers should explore the option of offering a portion of their available MLE to Hayward as a bench contributor and larger wing to balance their currently undersized wing rotation.
This season, Hayward averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.9 minutes per game before leaving the Hornets. In a smaller role, Hayward's numbers would surely decline, but the Cavs could make use of Hayward's ability to contribute across the stat sheet, including his 36.1 percent clip from deep with Charlotte this year. While Hayward can disappear on the court with the wrong team, the right situation can be a major 3-and-D addition to any roster aspiring to make a deep run in the playoffs.
While neither Brown nor Hayward would dramatically shift the Cleveland Cavaliers' chances at success next season, both players provide an answer to a lingering issue the Cavs must resolve this summer. Each player can complement Cleveland's core despite their imperfections and deserves to garner interest from the front office.