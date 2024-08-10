2 free agent centers the Cleveland Cavaliers should add to replace NBA Champion
Free agent center No. 2 - Mike Muscala
With a career 37.3 percent conversation rate from three-point range, 11-year veteran Mike Muscala could be an ideal signing for the Cavaliers. Last season, Muscala played for three separate teams, beginning the year with the Washington Wizards before joining the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Once the Thunder signed Isaiah Hartenstein, though, Muscala's path back to OKC likely vanished. The big man has bounced around the league over the past few years, serving as an end-of-rotation center. Still, he can provide serviceable interior defense at 33 years old, and he is a viable stretch center. Muscala's overall production has dipped recently, but the Cavaliers may trust in his experience to be of value behind Allen and Mobley.
Additionally, Muscala already has ties to the Cavaliers. Muscala's long career has included stops with a vast number of teams, playing under multiple coaches. Early in his career, Muscala played under Cleveland's new head coach Kenny Atkinson during his time with the Atlanta Hawks.
Cavs insider Chris Fedor reported that the team will consider adding Atkinson's former players in a recent episode of the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast. In the center free agency market, Muscala is the only remaining rotation player with ties to the new man in charge. Should the Cavs meet with Muscala, his preexisting connection with Atkinson could be a difference maker in the veteran's decision process.
Muscala's continued impact on the NBA and his relationship with Atkinson likely make him the most probable free agent addition to the Cavaliers, though Cleveland could add an Atkinson prodigy through trade as well.
In the end, a backup center for the Cleveland Cavaliers will not play a major role this season. Although a long-term reserve would have been an ideal outcome this year, the Cavaliers appear content to rotate another one-year rental player, similar to last summer's deal with Tristan Thompson. At the very least, Yurtseven and Muscala are flawed but promising talents left in free agency.