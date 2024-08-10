2 free agent centers the Cleveland Cavaliers should add to replace NBA Champion
Free agent center No. 1 - Omer Yurtseven
Through three seasons, Omer Yurtseven has shown flashes of potential but has not carved his role in the Association. After two years with the Miami heat, Yurtseven joined the Utah Jazz. The Turkish prospect averaged 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 48 games with the Jazz, including 12 performances in the starting five.
Yurtseven was waived by Utah earlier in the offseason, entering unrestricted free agency. Over the last two seasons, Yurtseven has only appeared in 57 games, boucning between the G League and facing injury woes. In the G League, Yurtseven's size and talent helped him shine and continually earn another chance at the NBA. He is not going to be star, but his shot blocking and decent rebounding should earn him a roster spot this season.
At 26 years old, Yurtseven is unlikely to develop much further beyond his current value, but what he provides is a worth consideration for the Cavaliers. When healthy, bringing Yurtseven off the bench in bursts to give Mobley and Allen a break would be an ideal option with potential for Cleveland.
If the Cavaliers want a more proven veteran big man, signing a career stretch big man could add versatility to the offensive system.