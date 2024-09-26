2 factors that will define Dean Wade with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season
Cleveland needs a confident Dean Wade this year
Outside of physical struggles, though, Wade must take control of his psyche and trust in himself in order to reach his expected ceiling.
Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell spoke on Wade's impact, saying he is a "different dude" when he is confident and taking open shots.
"When I pass it or when anybody passes it and he shot fakes, I'm like 'Bro, you're one of the best shooters on the team. Let it fly.' You see what happens in the fourth quarter. It changes the whole game. When he's like that, we're at our best."- Donovan Mitchell
Perhaps the most concerning part of Wade's game is a lingering self doubt in the sharpshooter. Despite a career three-point percentage of 37.1 percent, Wade seems to be more afraid of missing his shots than he is confident in his abilities to make it on some nights. When Wade switches his mindset and believes in himself, he can entirely shift the course of a match in an instant.
Wade never gives up on defense, but he still needs to recognize his own value on offense. More than anything else, the Cavaliers must find an answer to give Wade that confidence every night and give him ample opportunities to prove himself. With steady playtime and a defined role in the lineup, Wade can likely unlock a consistently confident version of himself. Wade has the capability of elevating the Cavs' perimeter presence and becoming the answer to Cleveland's lingering wing needs which he has already proven to be capable of being.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have plenty of questions to answer this year, but Dean Wade could answer many of them if he can stay healthy and confident throughout the season.