2 Cleveland Cavaliers snubbed from NBA All-Defensive Teams
Despite ending the season with another top-10 defensive rating and premier defensive talents on the roster, the Cleveland Cavaliers were entirely absent from the 2023-24 NBA All-Defensive Teams.
The NBA announced the results on Tuesday, May 20. Many names included were unsurprising, especially given the changes to the formatting of the process. This season marked the first time that All-Defensive selections were entirely positionless. In years prior, both teams consisted of one center, two forwards and two guards. This year, both Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert shared first team honors alongside two more big men and New Orleans forward Herb Jones.
Last year, Evan Mobley became one of the youngest players ever to be named to All-Defensive First Team after his sophomore campaign. Due to a new 65-game requirement and a litany of injuries for Mobley, he was ineligible to reclaim his spot on the list this season. Still, the Cavs posted the seventh-best defensive rating in the league, including a long stretch in the top two.
The Cleveland Cavaliers were snubbed from All-Defensive Teams honors
Two Cavaliers were eligible for the team and had a strong case to be included, but they were left out once again. Neither Jarrett Allen nor Isaac Okoro were added to the list. Allen received the fourth-most points out of players not included with 20, but Okoro did not receive any votes.
In his six-year career, Jarrett Allen has never seen his name on an All-Defensive Team despite holding the reputation as one of the Association's most feared rim protectors. The rejection has become inexcusable, considering his endured excellence on defense. This year's absence likely comes from the tumultuous regular season the Cavs endured, falling below their defensive standards of being a top-five defense in the league. While the Cavs' defensive rating slipped from last season, Allen's production and leadership still overthrow what some other names on the list did this year.
If team ranking swayed voters away from Allen, the inclusion of Alex Caruso and Herb Jones are questionable. The Cavs were only 0.2 points worse than the New Orleans Pelicans in defensive rating, and they were drastically better on defense than the Chicago Bulls who ended the year with the eight-worst defensive rating.
Additionally, Allen posted a career high in rebounds per game at 10.5 and ranked 10th in Defensive Player of the Year voting. To be viewed in the top 10 of defenders in the NBA but excluded from a 10-player list of defenders is abysmal. Allen never comments or rants about how often he is disregarded by voters and media, but it might be time for him to vocalize any frustrations.
The case for Okoro to join the ranks was less likely, but his continued work as an elite point-of-attack defender and star killer should have at least given him consideration. Since Okoro is viewed as a bench player, he will be overlooked. He started in 42 of his 69 games this year, though, and held numerous All-Stars to dismal shooting nights as the primary defender.
The Cavaliers' 18-2 stretch in the winter does not happen without Okoro and Allen locking down the opponent every night. Allen's 17-game double-double streak should not have been overlooked by voters, but unfortunately it seems his efforts were ignored.
The regular-season awards are not the absolute value of a player or the only reason they play. Allen wants to win and knows his best attribute is stopping the other team from scoring in the paint. Okoro has a seemingly undying defensive motor, and his ability to transition from defense to fastbreak offense with his stunning athleticism and fearless drives to the rim never cease to amaze.
Rather than dwelling on another year of voters doubting these players' talent, both Allen and Okoro must enter next season with a vengeance on defense every night. While their futures with the Cavs might be in question this offseason, neither player can afford to stop their tenacious energy on defense. The NBA is better with more great defenders, even though they do not recognize them enough. Allen and Okoro make the league better. It does not matter what voters say.