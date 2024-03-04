2 Cavaliers who are untouchable, 2 who are expendable this summer
Cleveland cannot let Isaac Okoro walk away this summer
Similar to Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro entered this season as a prime option for Cleveland to trade before the deadline. Okoro has always been an elite defender, but he was an offensive project. With the Cavs in a win-now mode, it seemed that his progression would fall behind the team's timeline, leading to an early divorce.
Instead, Okoro is one of the best, if not the best, second-unit players on the squad this season. When Mobley and Garland were out with injuries, Okoro stepped into the starting lineup and shined as a knockdown shooter, athletic finisher and stout defender. When he returned to the bench, he kept up his aggression and quick trigger from deep. In 50 games played, Okoro's three-point shooting has jumped up to 40.1 percent on 2.8 attempts per game, nearly four percentage points higher than last season's 36.3 on 2.3 attempts.
Okoro is set to enter restricted free agency this summer after not coming to an extension agreement with the Cavaliers last offseason. Although it looked like Okoro's time with Cavs was approaching its end, the young wing's outstanding energy this year should propel him to the top of Cleveland's priorities this summer.
There is bound to be numerous teams looking to steal Okoro from the Cavs, especially as Cleveland creeps closer to luxury tax burdens. In an ideal offseason, though, Okoro returns to the wine and gold with a fresh multi-year contract settled.