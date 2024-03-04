2 Cavaliers who are untouchable, 2 who are expendable this summer
Dean Wade might be on the trading block for Cleveland
Although the Cavaliers were silent at the trade deadline and in the buyout market, they have not been afraid to make deals in the summer. Dean Wade reportedly held interest around the league, and his team-friendly contract could help Cleveland match salaries in plenty of deals.
Since joining the Cavs full-time, Wade has fallen in and out of the rotation. It all seemingly revolves around Wade's confidence in himself, an aspect that can wane far too often if he is not consistently given minutes on the court. With Georges Niang and Mobley ahead of him in the nightly rotation, Wade is once again in a frustrating shooting slump over the last handful of games with a measly 25-percent three-point accuracy on only two attempts per game over his last six contests.
One aspect of Wade's game that never disappears is his defense, though. Even in limited minutes, Wade has established himself in the highest tier of wing defenders across the NBA. If his offense was more reliable in both volume and accuracy, Wade would be one of Cleveland's go-to guys off the bench.
If a team calls the Cavs about his availability this summer, it might be a good chance for Wade to get a larger role somewhere else while Cleveland adds a proven option in their lineup.