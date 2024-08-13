2 Caris LeVert trades to turn Cleveland Cavaliers into contenders this year
Trade No. 2 - Calling LA
The Los Angeles Lakers are alongside the Cavs as one of very few teams not to make a trade this offseason. The exclusive company is one both teams would like to exit, and they could be in a great spot to help one another. The Lakers need another dependable ball handler and wing sharpshooters. Luckily for the Lakers, Cleveland has the answer to both needs. LA also employs two players who could benefit the Cavs' efforts this year.
In this deal, the Cavs do not bring back a perfect player for LeVert. Rui Hachimura is flawed, but Cleveland is also not sending out a perfect player. For every flaw Hachimura has, he is not any more problematic for an offense or defense than LeVert. One positive in Hachimura that the Cavs cannot say for LeVert, though, is that the Japanese forward is a playoff riser. In the Lakers' last run to the Western Conference Finals, Hachimura stunned crowds with his determined play. He was not as great this year, but he still provided solid outside shooting and strength and size in the post.
Hachimura is a big combo forward who can improve the Cavaliers' overall wing depth. At 26 years old, he still has room to learn and improve, too. While his Olympic run was cut short with a calf injury, he posted respectable numbers and looked to be in great shape this summer. As for Jaxson Hayes, he would fill a similar role to Zeller in the former deal. He is not an outstanding player, but he is a young center who showed a good knack for catching lobs and rim running. Defensively, he can swat shots and keep opponents honest. He is not a perfect option, but he is good enough.
In exchange, the Cavaliers surrender LeVert and a hidden gem sharpshooter in Sam Merrill. Merrill was an elite catch-and-shoot threat last year with the Cavaliers, and his services would be well-desired by the Lakers. LeVert alone would likely not entice Los Angeles to give up Hachimura, but any organization who has paid LeBron James knows the value of a willing shooter on the wing. Merrill could fit seamlessly into the Lakers' offensive needs and is on an absurdly cheap contract for his value.
The Cleveland Cavaliers need a better bench this season. Their resources are limited and will not yield a perfect second unit. These two deals, however, move the best remaining trade piece in Caris LeVert for players who fit the Cavs' needs immediately and help Cleveland compete against the best teams in the East.