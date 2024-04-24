2 adjustments Cleveland Cavaliers should make ahead of Game Three against the Magic
With two games down, the Cleveland Cavaliers hold a commanding 2-0 lead over the Orlando Magic as they head to Florida for the next two games of the Conference Quarterfinal series.
Cleveland's return to the playoffs has been everything the fanbase hoped to see so far. Through the first two games, the Cavaliers have held the lead on the scoreboard from the first possession to the last. While neither team has eclipsed 100 points in a game yet, the Cavs have mounted 20-point leads in both games.
The Orlando Magic have not cowered to the Cavaliers and wilted in the wake of the Cavs' physical defense. Still, the Magic face the same issue of inexperience and poor shooting that plagued Cleveland one postseason earlier. The Cavaliers openly stated they hoped to exploit Orlando's flaws while using their own experience to build a successful postseason campaign.
Last year's playoff failure formed not only because of the Cavs' nonexistent floor spacing outside of their frontcourt or their lack of experience. Cleveland shied away from the contact the New York Knicks forced. The young frontcourt duo Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley had no answer for New York's battle plan. Though the Cavaliers still were embarrassed at times this regular season on the boards, they have showcased growth and have taken control of the series, winning the rebounding battle 102-81 thus far.
Cleveland Cavaliers must predict and counter the Orlando Magic in Game Three
Entering Game Three, the Magic will feel the pressure to defend their homecourt and avoid a 3-0 deficit. Despite a sluggish start to the playoffs, Orlando still has one of the most talented young cores in the Association. The Cavaliers cannot afford to enter the third match without predicting the Magic's changes and adapting ahead of the April 25 contest.
In both games, the Cavaliers allowed the Magic to pull back in the latter half of the game with in-game adjustments to counter Cleveland's plans. While the Cavs eventually shut down every comeback attempt by Orlando, they were slow to make their adjustments in return and allowed the Magic to build momentum. In the third installment of the series, the Cavaliers need to keep throwing the first punch and come out with fiery intensity immediately.
The Cavaliers have numerous positive takeaways from their first two wins and should amplify their best attributes without growing redundant. With their current advantage over Orlando, an active Cavaliers squad are nearing a chance to rewrite their reputation in the postseason if they step up again in Game Three.