14 biggest single-game comebacks in Cleveland Cavaliers history
3-2: Cavaliers surge back from 25-point pit
Tied for the second-best comeback in team history, Cleveland overcame the New Orleans Hornets (now New Orleans Pelicans). Carlos Boozer led the Cavaliers in scoring, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds. Fifteen of Boozer's points came in the second half. LeBron James (no surprise) stifled the Hornets' offense with five blocks along with his own 21 points and six assists.
Ilgauskas makes his second appearance on this list, scoring 14 points in the win. The Cavs eventually pulled out a 104-100 win at home, spoiling Baron Davis' 34-point performance. Cleveland pressured Davis all night, forcing him to commit eight turnovers as the Cavs clawed back.
Cleveland's second 25-point comeback came against the Boston Celtics early in the 2006-07 season. In the seventh game of the year, rallied past Paul Pierce and the Celtics by way of a jaw-dropping second half performance by the King of Cleveland basketball. James scored 25 of his 38 points in the second half, hitting 15-of-19 from the free-throw line.
He also never went to the bench for the entirety of the second half. Although the Cavs had a 4-2 record entering the game against the 1-4 Celtics, LeBron treated the game like a do-or-die playoff game.
1: Cleveland takes 3-0 series lead in historic comeback against Indiana Pacers
In what would be the final postseason of Cleveland's big three of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, the historic trio make their only appearance in all-time franchise comebacks. It is also the only one that took place in the playoffs and sits alone with the number one spot at 26 points. If you are going to do something, do it big, it seems.
On April 20, 2017, the Cavaliers' star trio had their eyes on another Finals appearance following their 2016 championship. In game three of the first round, the Indiana Pacers were searching for an answer at home after dropping the first two games in Cleveland. Paul George erupted for 23 points in the first half alone, adding nine rebounds and five assists to his stat sheet, too. The Cavs were facing an all-time performance by one of the youngest superstars in the league at the time.
At halftime, the Cavs were down 74-49, but Indiana had built their 26-point lead a few minutes earlier at 72-46. In the second half, everything changed. James replicated George's first-half dominance, scoring 28 points with six rebounds and seven assists, as well. Kyrie Irving only added three points in the half in just under eight minutes of game time. Kevin Love added five points and four rebounds.
The Cavaliers would go on to win the series with a clean 4-0 sweeping before eventually falling 4-1 to Golden State Warriors after they added Kevin Durant the past offseason.
In total, the Cleveland Cavaliers have never built their identity on shying away from seemingly insurmountable setbacks. This season has been a testament to that relentless culture with the Cavs' numerous heroic comebacks and historic run in December and January without Darius Garland or Evan Mobley.