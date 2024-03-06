14 biggest single-game comebacks in Cleveland Cavaliers history
6-5: 22-point comeback
The Cavaliers have only found their way to a win after falling 22 points in the hole one other time before their latest win. Cleveland returned the favor against the Miami Heat on February 24, 2020. Kevin Porter, Jr. scored 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench alongside Kevin Love's emphatic 17-point, 14-rebound double-double.
Coincidentally, both 22-point comebacks were sparked by a fourth-quarter spectacle off the bench. While Porter was not perfect from the field, he scored 11 points in the fourth to bring the game into overtime where he added four more points to his total. Larry Nance, Jr. gave Cleveland eight points in the fourth quarter, adding to the overall bench production.
4: 23-point comeback
With one 23-point comeback in history, LeBron James once again willed Cleveland to the win in a tight 104-101 finish in Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. James finished the game with 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. Renowned sharpshooter Kyle Korver closely followed James' scoring, adding 21 points with five triples on the night.
James also denied three shots from the Knicks, giving the Cavs extra possessions in their push to win. In the fourth quarter, James scored seven points and dished out eight assists. Korver scored 19 of his 21 points in this quarter. Once again, it was a bench player's sudden flamethrower shooting that resurrected a nearly-dead Cavs team to turn a blowout into a memorable win.