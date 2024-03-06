14 biggest single-game comebacks in Cleveland Cavaliers history
9-7: Cleveland mounts a 21-point comeback
In their three 21-point comebacks, two came within the last two seasons. On February 11, 2022, the Cavaliers surged past the Indiana Pacers, lifted to the win by 22 points from Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen. Allen also recorded 14 rebounds and one block. In his lone season with the Cavaliers, Rajon Rondo led the Cavaliers' in scoring during their fourth-quarter surge with 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting. The Cavs won the final period 32-17 en route to the win.
Last season, the Cavaliers not only came back from a 21-point hole against the Chicago Bulls, but Donovan Mitchell made history in the overtime victory by breaking the all-time franchise scoring record with 71 points in 50 minutes of action. Mitchell carried Cleveland into overtime after intentionally missing a free throw, grabbing a rebound and laying it back in as time expired to tie the game 130-130. In overtime, Mitchell scored 13 of Cleveland's 15 points. This single-game performance defined Mitchell as a bonafide superstar in Cleveland basketball.
Thirteen years prior and exactly 14 years before Wade's heroic comeback, LeBron James notched 40 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to bring the Cavaliers back against the Detroit Pistons on March 5, 2010. The Pistons ended that season 27-55 while the Cavs reached the Eastern Conference Finals in what would be LeBron's last season with Cleveland before joining the Miami Heat that summer.