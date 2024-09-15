1 pro, 1 con for Cleveland Cavaliers re-signing defensive wing
The Con - Potential is just ideas
Unfortunately, Okoro's first pro is also his biggest flaw. Every year of his career, Okoro's value has come from his potential to become something. Sadly, as he enters year five, that is still his only true selling point.
Okoro set a career high from deep, but he still did not command respect from defenders. Opposing teams would continually dare Okoro to shoot, choosing instead to suffocate the post against Cleveland's Mobley and Jarrett Allen. It seemed that if a team lost because Okoro caught a rhythm, they would live with it. Okoro's unpredictable offensive production has led to his constant trade rumors and failed deals.
Right now, it seems that the Cavaliers might be the only team still buying into Okoro's potential value rather than his current skillset. During trade talks this summer, Cleveland reportedly had a high asking price that teams were unwilling to meet. At some point, potential has to be realized beyond hitting wide-open threes and falling off in the playoffs.
Undoubtedly, Okoro has every tool at his disposal to become a coveted talent in the NBA as a modern wing. Despite being undersized, he fearlessly competes against any rival and could be invaluable to a franchise that can unlock his potential. The question Cleveland must answer is whether or not they are that franchise. Otherwise, selling low may be the only option.
For now, the Cleveland Cavaliers have likely made the final major decision of the offseason. The silent summer ends with no trades and no significant signings. The Cavaliers will bet on internal growth, continuity and a new philosophy under Atkinson to improve on last year's success.