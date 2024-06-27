1 obvious, 1 underrated way Jaylon Tyson will elevate the Cavaliers
The Cavaliers will love Tyson's maturity in year one
Drafting an older prospect typically limits the rookie's expected ceiling, but they join the team with a more polished game and better understanding of the sport. For Tyson, though, his rocky collegiate career left question marks surrounding his NBA-readiness. It hurt his stock, and he had to fight from projections in the second round to earn his spot at No. 20 with Cleveland.
Tyson began his collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas. Born in Plano, Tyson had a golden opportunity to thrive in his homestate and join the Association. Instead, he rarely saw playing time, averaging 6.9 minutes in just eight games played during his freshman campaign.
Looking for a better fit, Tyson transferred to Texas Tech. Tyson then found himself embroiled in a massive scandal as head coach Mark Adams resigned when his discriminatory comments and behavior were exposed.
Once Tyson was allowed to transfer for a second time, he joined the California Golden Bears and immediately thrived. Tyson took an opportunity to find a healthy environment and never looked back. During pre-draft interviews, Tyson recognized that his collegiate journey would lead to questions, but he patiently and honestly addressed the situation. Tyson's poise and determination to continue his path to the NBA shows an undervalued trait in rookies. He is a mature, self-assured prospect who knows how to impact winning and make the most of his chances.
Even though Tyson does not have the potential upside as one-and-done rookies that the Cavs could have targeted, his relentless attitude will fit perfectly into Cleveland's win-now culture. That same mentality reportedly stood out to the Cavs during Tyson's pre-draft workouts. With a star core in place, adding a complementary player such as Tyson who is willing to accept his role and do a little bit of everything to win will prove to be the perfect move for the Cleveland Cavaliers.