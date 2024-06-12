1 former Cavalier champion the team could target in free agency this offseason
Following a short rebuild period, the Cleveland Cavaliers have returned to the main stay of playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference.
The last era of Cavaliers basketball reached the NBA Finals four consecutive years. Five years after their last run to the Finals with LeBron James, the Cavs returned the NBA Playoffs, losing in the first round to the New York Knicks. This postseason, Cleveland advanced in seven games against the Orlando Magic before falling to the league-leading Boston Celtics in the Conference Semifinals.
With a short span between the start of their rebuild and return to contention, many of Cleveland's 2016 championship squad are still active players in the NBA. The Cavs are still searching for veteran talent and leadership this offseason to elevate to the top tier of true East contenders. Bringing back a former Cavalier champion could be on the horizon this summer, forming another reunion with a past leader.
The Cavaliers could bring Kevin Love back this offseason
Ahead of Cleveland's first playoff run in the new era, the Cavs and Kevin Love came to a buyout agreement to allow the veteran stretch big to find a larger role with another playoff competitor. Since the move, the Cavaliers have desperately needed a player of Loves' ilk, stretching the floor in the frontcourt and providing another strong body on the boards to secure missed shots.
Love reached the NBA Finals with the Heat in 2023, marking his first Finals appearance without the Cavaliers. In that run, he averaged 6.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, hitting 37.5 percent of his threes, as well. This summer, Love has the choice to turn down a $4 million player option and seek a more favorable contract at 35 years old. The Cavaliers should have access to the majority, if not all, of the $12.9 million non-taxpayer Mid-Level Exception. Should they seek a reunion with Love, they could offer a portion of their MLE and still sign another free agent with the remaining sum.
The Cavaliers likely regret losing Love, as their frontcourt depth and floor spacing has grown into one of the team's worst flaws. The team decided to move on from the five-time All-Star in favor of a young and exciting Dean Wade, but Wade's injuries have not allowed him to be available at full health in either playoff run. Cleveland attempted to bolster their rotation with Georges Niang last summer, but he was quickly played off the floor in the postseason by the more physical and athletic Magic and Celtics.
Kevin Love on a return to Cleveland
Last December, Kevin Love said he would not rule out a return to The Land to cap off his career. The fallout between Love and the Cavs was not a bitter, resentful discussion. At the time, it appeared Love's role in Cleveland has dissipated, and it would be best for both sides to allow him to find a new situation. Now, the Cavaliers could give Love a consistent, impactful role as a backup big man.
Love opened up about his departure from the Cavs following a matchup against Cleveland in an article with The Athletic. He happily embraced his former teammates and admitted it felt different to play against the Cavaliers after nearly a decade together.
""Seeing those guys on the other side of the court warming up was definitely different. I have so much love for everybody down there — so much love.""- Kevin Love
The Cavaliers could explore a return for Love through free agency, but they could also become a trade suitor if Love accepts his player option or seeks a sign-and-trade. Last offseason, the Cavs and Heat completed a sign-and-trade for veteran wing Max Strus. With an established working relationship between the cities, negotiating a trade could be a more reasonable process than other negotiations. Upon joining, Strus named Love as one of the people who inspired him to join Cleveland's ranks. Love's continued appreciation for the franchise and the Cavs' need for a player like Love could spark the return.
Kevin Love played nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, earning two All-Star appearances and one NBA Championship. Love was the final member of the 2016 "Big Three" to exit the franchise, signing a lucrative max extension after LeBron and Kyrie Irving departed. Love showed a true love for the city and organization, helping mentor the next generation of Cavalier greats. This summer poses an opportunity for Love to help bring this team to the next stage of their evolution once more.