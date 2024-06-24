1 dream, 1 reach, 1 realistic non-star wing trade target for Cavaliers offseason
Realistic target: De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks
The Cavaliers' realistic option is not the most enticing or headlining. If Cleveland believes their greatest need that can be answered in trades this summer is a wing who can play at the three or four spot, then they may revisit deadline trade talks they had with the Atlanta Hawks for De'Andre Hunter.
A former Virginia Cavalier, Hunter was once Cleveland's top draft prospect in 2019, but the Hawks selected him just ahead of the Cavs. Fortunately, the Cavaliers selected All-Star point guard Darius Garland, but they seemingly have retained interest in Hunter after rumors circulated last trade deadline that Cleveland explored the cost of trading for the one that got away.
Since joining the NBA, Hunter's career has been inconsistent at best. He has faced some injury struggles, and the Hawks have never fully invested in developing Hunter as a two-way wing. Entering the draft, scouts viewed Hunter as a complete player, citing his defensive size and motor. Atlanta, though, has never emphasized defense. Thus, Hunter's draft stock, and excitement among the fanbase, are fairly low compared to his potential.
Still, Hunter has shown flashes of the 3-and-D wing he showed he could be in college. Last season, Hunter ranked in the 89th percentile for catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage at 43 percent, per Bball Index. He also ended the year near the 90th percentile for defensive positional versatility, suggesting the potential for Hunter to become a legitimate two-way impact player is there. He averaged 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game with a 38.5 percent three-point shot.
Positionally, Hunter can contribute in either forward spot. In the first four years of his career, Hunter played roughly two-thirds of his minutes as a small forward, but this year he played 67 percent of this time as a power forward. Hunter could provide the Cavs' frontcourt with additional floor spacing but also play on the wing as Max Strus' replacement.
Though Hunter is the most realistic target, he may also prove to be the most valuable target if the Cleveland Cavaliers can unlock what the Hawks ignored.