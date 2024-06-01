1 dream, 1 reach, 1 realistic free agent for Cavaliers to target this summer
Realistic Free Agent - Royce O'Neale
Perhaps this summer the Royce O'Neale saga will come to an end with a happy conclusion for the Cavaliers. In an effort to surround Mitchell both with reliable three-point threats and personal connections he trusts, the Cavs have sought a trade for former Utah Jazz wing Royce O'Neale for the past two seasons during O'Neale's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets.
While the Cavs could never strike a deal for an O'Neale trade, they might finally land the sharpshooter in free agency this year. After half a season and a short playoff run with the Phoenix Suns, O'Neale will enter unrestricted free agency. The Suns enter the offseason well beyond the NBA's second tax apron threshold, meaning their options are heavily limited to any players who they do not have Bird Rights for. Phoenix has Bird Rights for O'Neale, but they might feel pressure to shed salary and manage their finances in a frivolous pursuit of landing LeBron James on a veteran minimum.
If O'Neale leaves the Suns, the Cavs are a perfect landing spot. Cleveland's desperate need for more three-point shooting and defensive impact on the wing makes for an ideal landing spot for O'Neale's next chapter. He would be guaranteed a substantial role on a contending roster, and his connections to Mitchell and Niang would give him a warm welcome and an easy transition to a new roster.
The Cavaliers might not have to offer O'Neale the full MLE if the Suns are not keen on bringing him back to The Valley. With most contenders above the luxury tax line, the Cavs are one of the few teams who can give O'Neale a steady spot in the rotation and a healthy salary.
O'Neale maintained his elite outside shooting last season, hitting 37.6 percent of his 5.2 attempts per game. Coupled with his defensive prowess, O'Neale is a no-brainer option for the Cavs as a realistic and affordable free agent with a guaranteed fit on the roster.