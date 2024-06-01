1 dream, 1 reach, 1 realistic free agent for Cavaliers to target this summer
Reach Free Agent - Naji Marshall
If the Cavaliers can manipulate their cap sheet to have access to the full MLE, they can shift their focus to New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall. In Marshall's fourth NBA season, the 26-year-old wing averaged 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 19 minutes per game. Despite a minor role with the Pelicans, Marshall showcased elite energy and shotmaking abilities. Coupled with strong defensive talent, Marshall is an ideal MLE free agency target for the Cavs.
Marshall enters free agency after a season earning just over $2 million, making a leap to a full or near-full MLE salary a substantial improvement. If the Cavaliers have the money, offering Marshall a multi-year contract could be a major step in the right direction.
The Pelicans have Marshall's Bird Rights, though, meaning they can offer him more than any other team on the market. With New Orleans shopping Brandon Ingram this offseason, keeping Marshall in their forward rotation will likely be a top priority. The Cavs would enter a bidding war with the Pelicans, but Cleveland's top offer is severely limited compared to the Pels.
If New Orleans does not offer Marshall a reasonable contract, though, the Cavaliers could quickly become a favorable destination for the veteran forward. The Cavs' need for size in their wing rotation and desire to compete for a title could be an attractive pitch for Marshall to settle down in Ohio for the next few years. Still, it is contingent on a major mistake by the Pelicans for the Cavaliers to add him into the fold.