1 dream, 1 reach, 1 realistic free agent for Cavaliers to target this summer
Dream Free Agent - OG Anunoby
After years of indecision, the Toronto Raptors dealt OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks at the 2024 trade deadline. Entering free agency, the Knicks will surely put money on the table to keep Anunoby in the Big Apple, but recent reports have suggested Anunoby might explore other options.
As his departure from Toronto approached, Anunoby reportedly hoped for a larger role on his next contract. When he joined New York, the expectations were that the Raptors would give Anunoby the role he hoped to serve. On the Raptors, Anunoby mostly played as a stand-still shooter in the corner, rarely finding his own opportunities as an on-ball creator. Unfortunately, his move to the Knicks did not improve his role at all.
Anunoby's shot attempts per game went down with the Knicks, and his points per game dropped by one. His usage rate also fell by nearly 1.5 percent. Anunoby's next contract could exceed $150 million, but the veteran forward could look elsewhere for a situation that would let him develop his on-ball skillset while competing for a championship.
With Cleveland's possible major changes this summer, the addition of Anunoby could give him an environment to showcase his potential alongside Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. With a new coach soon to be in charge in Cleveland, Anunoby would not have to battle established players with the organization if the core four is disrupted.
Unfortunately, the cultural fit and increased role Anunoby could expect in Cleveland is cut short with the Cavs' limited financial flexibility. Anunoby would have to take a significant pay cut to join the Cavaliers unless Cleveland and New York agreed on a sign-and-trade. Given that both the Knicks and Cavs are aspiring to take over the Eastern Conference behind an All-Star guard, striking a deal between the teams is a near impossibility.
With Anunoby out of the picture, Cleveland can turn their heads to another wing with incredible potential as a championship contributor.