1 dream, 1 nightmare, 1 realistic trade for Darius Garland and Cavaliers
A nightmare trade the Cavs must avoid
At both the trade deadline and early this offseason, the Chicago Bulls showed interest in acquiring Darius in exchange for their own former All-Star Zach Lavine. Since the Bulls agreed to a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey, their interest in Garland has likely waned, but the Cavaliers nonetheless must avoid any negotiations involving Lavine dawning the wine and gold.
In this deal, the Cavaliers not only lose Garland for a significant downgrade, Lavine's inflated contract would force the Cavs to match salary and include an additional player. While the Bulls could offer draft compensation, Cleveland would likely not be moved by this offer. The Cavs did not entertain Chicago's calls in February and should continue to give the same response now.
Next season, Lavine will be owed $43 million with three seasons left on his deal. In the final year, he is owed more than $48 million. Overall, Lavine is a wildly talented NBA player worthy of praise. His flashy dunks, fearless three-point shooting and explosive athleticism have carved out a healthy career for the 29-year-old wing. But, his inexistent defense, injury concerns and price tag should make him an instant no for the Cavaliers.
Finally, Cleveland could meet in the middle and send Garland to a true playoff team while finding a healthy return.