1 dream, 1 nightmare, 1 realistic trade for Darius Garland and Cavaliers
Endless rumors have circled the Cleveland Cavaliers since their season ended in the second round to the Boston Celtics, and Darius Garland's name has been at the center.
In a bombshell article from The Athletic, rumors began that Darius Garland's representation at Klutch Sports would request a trade from Cleveland if Donovan Mitchell signs a long-term extension. The list of potential suitors for the 2022 All-Star has fluctuated as other trades and the 2024 Draft have shifted the market, but the Cavaliers would still have plenty of options for Garland if Klutch successfully forces a trade.
While Garland himself has never expressed a desire to leave, his agency may still attempt to leverage Cleveland to break apart their All-Star backcourt. In that case, the Cavs need to find the right return rather than losing Garland for a disappointing, ill-fitting package. With Mitchell at the helm, the Cavaliers cannot afford to lose Garland and downgrade. Whether they swap him for another fringe All-Star or elite complementary role players, Cleveland faces a tall task if a Garland trade becomes inevitable.
The Cavaliers do not have to trade Garland... right now
As it stands, the Cavaliers have shown reluctancy to trade their core four, instead trusting in a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson to unlock the potential for the team. Trading Garland is an unlikely result the offseason unless the Cavs have a change in mindset or are blown away by an offer. Garland and Mitchell have been fairly successful together, adapting and learning to work off one another. Despite a down year for Garland due to injuries and personal issues, the Cavaliers have enough reason to believe in this duo.
Much would have to change to lead to a split between Garland and Mitchell. If Garland requests a trade, the Cavaliers would owe it to him to find him a better situation, but they should keep him for as long as he is happy to stay in Cleveland. Still, the offseason is only beginning. Everything can change, and Garland may end up in a new jersey by opening night, much to the chagrin of many Cavaliers faithful.
If this is the end of Garland's time in Cleveland, how could the Cavaliers approach his market?