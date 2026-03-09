Pistons fans are quickly turning on a former Cavaliers fan favorite

For years, fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers defended Caris LeVert, believing he was better than his public perception, that he was helping the team win in ways not easily captured in the box score. Unfortunately for LeVert, he is getting the opposite treatment from his news fans in Motown.

The demand for Caris LeVert this summer was significant enough for him to receive offers from multiple teams, with the Detroit Pistons winning the bidding with a two-year, $29 million contract paying him roughly the same as the full Mid-Level Exception.

Given that the Pistons went from surprise playoff team a year ago to No. 1 seed this year on track for 60 wins, you would think that adding LeVert was a driving factor in that improvement. The reality is that LeVert has been having one of the worst seasons of his career, and the Pistons' success has come in large part despite the former Cavalier.

Caris LeVert is struggling this season

In Caris LeVert's rookie season, he averaged just 8.2 points per game as he found his place in the league. From there he quickly build up until he was averaging 20 points per game, and he has averaged at least 12 per game in each season since.

This year, LeVert is scoring only 7.2 points per game, while also averaging career-low marks in minutes, rebounds and shooting percentage. In short, he hasn't been able to score, and that has pulled down his playing time. And a LeVert who isn't scoring is a LeVert whose value to a team is severely curtailed.

That plays out in the numbers as well. When LeVert is on the court, the Detroit Pistons outscore opponents by two points per 100 possessions (per databallr.com, garbage-time removed). They are a very good defense and a below-average offense.

When he is off the court, suddenly the Pistons are a juggernaut, outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per 100 with an elite defense and an above-average offense. They shoot better, they rebound better, and they win the turnover battle.

LeVert is drawing the rage of Pistons fans

While in Cleveland, LeVert was often unfairly maligned by the media (and occasionally this website) for his poor fit on the team. With Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell on the roster, the ball-handling and playmaking of Caris LeVert was somewhat redundant.

To LeVert's credit, he found his niche by improving his shooting and locking in on defense -- and fans recognized that. In Detroit, he has been unable to find his way, with the defense fine but his offense disintegrating whether he is trying to run bench units or fit in alongside MVP-candidate Cade Cunningham.

Pistons fans have noticed, and they are bringing their flamethrowers. Here is one such example:

CARIS LEVERT IS THE WORST PISTON PLAYER EVER AND I HAVE WATCHED KILLIAN HAYES HOOP — Mob (@MobHoops) March 6, 2026

It's not clear whether you could write a nastier tweet about a basketball player - and it's far from the only one. Detroit fans are ecstatic about their team returning to relevance and winning a playoff series for the first time in nearly two decades. They won't tolerate anyone holding them back.

The problem for Detroit is that they don't have enough ball-handling and playmaking to completely excise LeVert from the rotation, at least not during the regular season. Trading away Jaden Ivey for a catch-and-shoot player in Kevin Huerter only puts more pressure on Cunningham and Daniss Jenkins. LeVert's role is needed, for now.

If he cannot find a way to recover his jumper and continue scoring and playmaking at the level he has established in the past, he will not be playing in the postseason, and his role on the team for next year would be in serious jeopardy. Whether or not LeVert's former coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, will make the call, Pistons fans are ready and waiting.

They have turned on Caris LeVert. And things could get even uglier if he causes Detroit to lose a playoff game.