When the Cleveland Cavaliers went through their rough patch during the early part of last season, the question wasn’t necessarily about the scheme or roster, but whether or not the team cared enough.

The Cavs were able to right the ship and were one of the NBA’s best teams during the second half fo the season and reached the Eastern Conference Finals. However, even with that experience under their belt, this group has yet to figure out how to be consistent.

Yes, Cleveland has been winning during the Donovan Mitchell era, but it has always felt like something was missing with this group mentally. And Peyton Watson is already seeing it.

Peyton Watson said the quiet part out loud about the Cavs’ biggest problem

Watson was Cleveland’s big offseason acquisition and while he has gotten off to a slow start offensively, his defensive impact has been elite for the Cavs. Most of his defensive highlights just come from his insane athleticism and high motor.

After Cleveland’s latest embarrassing loss against Chicago, Watson told Danny Cunningham of The Inside Shot that guys have to look in the mirror and ask themselves whether or not they are giving 100 percent nightly.

If someone that has only been with the team for a few months is saying this, then the Cavs have bigger issues than people realize. The fact that effort is being questioned almost 20 games into the season is concerning.

Yes, the postseason will be the ultimate proving ground for this Cleveland squad, but they also aren’t good enough to just coast through the regular season. This is a group that has one conference finals appearance on its resume. Banners don’t get hung for that. The regular season is for building good habits and preparing for a championship run. The Cavs need to treat it as such.

They do have some good wins against the Sixers, Wolves, and Knicks, but have some embarrassing losses against the Bulls and Hornets. This group needs to get its act together fast. They will have the opportunity to do so against New York at the Garden, against a shorthanded Knicks team, at that. The bottom line is that Watson is right. Cleveland needs to decide what kind of team they want to be, especially if they want to compete for a championship.