The perfect underrated free agent is hiding in plain sight for the Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going to have some financial flexibility this summer, as James Harden declining his player option helped get them under the second apron. The first apron is a possibility still, but it comes with far less restrictions.

The Cavs won’t have a huge amount of cap space, but they will be able to maneuver when it comes to sign and trades. They are still an expensive team, so hitting around the margins is key for them still.

There is one young forward that just hit free agency that could be a nice fit for Cleveland and someone they should take a flier on.

Ziaire Williams could be a sneaky good fit for the Cavs

The Nets decided to let Williams become an unrestricted free agent this summer, even after the positive season he had for them.

The former top-ten pick has not been able to live up to the hype, but he has developed into a solid role player over the last couple seasons. He averaged 10 points per game last year and knocked down 34 percent of his threes.

He was a stout defender for Brooklyn as well, as he was very disruptive in passing lanes and showed improved IQ on that end of the floor. Williams also has great switchability, thanks to his 6’9” frame and 7’0” wingspan.

The Cavs have been looking for more size and athleticism on the wing and Williams provides that on both ends of the floor. He would also not cost a lot in free agency, and Cleveland has to continue looking for bargains on the open market.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson’s player development track record will also be huge for Williams, especially when it comes to his shooting. Jaylon Tyson came to the Cavs as a shaky shooter, but finished inside the top-five in percentage this season. Williams probably won’t reach those heights, but he would likely improve in that area if he were to come to Cleveland.

It also softens the blow of a potential Dean Wade loss, as Wade’s market is expected to be robust this offseason. Williams alone won’t fill Wade’s shoes, but him, plus another move via trade or signing would be a nice start of the Cavs’ wing revamp.

Cleveland needs to continue moving around the margins this summer if they are going to run it back with the core. That also means finding cost-effective younger players that could develop under Atkinson’s tutelage and Williams fits that bill.