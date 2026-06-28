Perfect big man free agent signing would give Cavaliers dream offseason

The Cleveland Cavaliers can be players on the free agent market if they maneuver below the second and first aprons, opening possibilities for top-tier roleplayer talent to join the team.

Cleveland is currently $13.2 million above the first apron before coming to terms on a new deal with James Harden or completing any trades. After trading out of the first round at the NBA Draft and selecting Meleek Thomas at number 34, the Cavs' incoming rookie will cost $2 million less than anticipated at pick 29. If the Cavs can accomplish building financial freedom, gaining access to the $6 million Taxpayer Mid-Level Exception.

While the Cavaliers will not be able to sign All-Star free agents like Kristaps Porzingis as such a low price tag, adding proven veteran talent would still be possible. Given the Cavaliers' decision to add more backcourt depth in the draft, targeting frontcourt help in free agency would help Cleveland to complement the current star core to build towards a Finals run next season.

Last season, the Cavs deployed Thomas Bryant behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. While Bryant showed high energy and could knock down a timely three-pointer on ocassion, his overall impression was underwhelming. If the Cavaliers can finally offer more than a veteran minimum to a backup center, then they can end the cycle of one-year rentals like Bryant or Robin Lopez.

Former Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has been one of the most coveted bench centers in the NBA over the past few years for his analytical success as a rebounding and bruiser big man. Despite obvious impact, his extensive injury history will likely push Williams out from the top-tier targets this offseason, leaving him within the Cavs' reach in a best-possible outcome.

Robert Williams could complete the Cavaliers' frontcourt

While Williams' injuries can often keep him off the court for long stretches, he is undeniably one of the league's best rebounding bigs. Last season with the Portland Trailblazers, the 28-year-old veteran posted a 22.3 rebounding percentage, averaging 4.6 defensive and 2.4 offensive rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Williams is relatively undersized for his position but has the physicality to hold his own and can seemingly track down every missed shot within his possible reach. His undersized stature is easily compensated for with his massive 7-foot-5 wingspan and 9-foot-4 standing reach.

Defensively, Williams is not as switchable as Mobley or Allen, but his interior presence and long arms make him a terrifying backline for any driving guard or scoring big. Williams has averaged 1.6 blocks over his career with a 42.5 defensive field goal percentage last season. He would be a perfect complement to Cleveland's defensive structure, and the Cavs could give Williams an ideal situation to avoid major injuries with low playing time and lineups next to Mobley rather than serving as a lone defender.

While Williams is not a high-pace player, his offensive talent still elevates teams across the board. Playing next to Harden, Williams would be a serious lob threat, and his recent addition of a three-point shot would be rewarded as Harden or Donovan Mitchell drive and kick to corner shooters. Even though Williams is far from a volume shooter (just 0.4 threes attempted per game last season), he has shown improved form and accuracy from the corners and could see more open opportunities in Cleveland than he saw in Portland or Boston.

Theoretical fit is not enough to get a player, though, and the Cleveland Cavaliers would have stiff competition for Williams. The best chance to sign the eight-year veteran would come from other teams showing fear of his injury history. If the Cavaliers can rely on Mobley and Allen to keep Williams' minutes low, he is clearly one of the best options Cleveland would have this summer.