Painfully obvious reason Cavaliers won’t have an MVP candidate this season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have two legitimate stars who could theoretically challenge for an NBA MVP. That, right there, is exactly the reason why neither of them will. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are each other's biggest obstacles to winning the award in the new 2025-26 NBA season.

Playing on the Cavaliers should give anyone a strong case to be considered for MVP. Cleveland is expected to be one of the top squads in the NBA during the upcoming campaign. The old and reliable narrative of best player on one of the best teams would work in any star's favor.

However, the Cavaliers will have some healthy competition for who gets that prestigious title of best player in 2025-26. Mitchell has been the clear-cut top player for Cleveland since arriving via trade from the Utah Jazz. Mobley should be ready to push him for that distinction this season.

That kind of healthy competition should be a great indicator of team success for the Cavaliers. It will also be why neither stars are likely to break through on the NBA MVP ballots past a very definitive ceiling.

Cavaliers' balanced star power kills any single MVP case

The MVP field should be a very strong one in the upcoming campaign. Despite what others may say on the matter, the superstars in the upper echelon of the NBA are all poised to make convincing cases this season.

Nikola Jokic will be gunning for the fourth MVP of his career. The Denver Nuggets superstar received reinforcements in his supporting cast during the offseason. With a top seed and gaudy numbers being anticipated once more, Jokic remains the presence who will never go away in the race for the award.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be right there with him. Last year's NBA MVP still has all the same elements working in his favor from last season. The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is unlikely to fade from the race in 2025-26.

There's also Luka Doncic to consider. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar underwent a refocused effort on his body during the offseason and the results immediately showed with pure dominance at EuroBasket 2025.

Doncic will also need to do the most heavy lifting of the three presumed frontrunners here. That could mean the flashiest numbers of the bunch, and a very easy case to be made for a potential first-time winner.

Past those three titans, Giannis Antetokounmpo and even Victor Wembanyama must be considered. Both international superstars could easily sneak into the top five of voting in 2025-26.

Where does that leave Mitchell and Mobley?

In all likelihood, working together to lead their team to the best record in the Eastern Conference. That effort from the Cavaliers duo will secure the team success that is necessary for MVP consideration. It is just too difficult to imagine the individual success stacking up against the monster efforts that can be expected at the top of the ladder.