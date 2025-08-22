Painful Donovan Mitchell truth Cleveland Cavaliers fans must finally accept

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed multiple successful regular seasons since Donovan Mitchell's 2022 arrival, the playoffs have been a hurdle the team cannot surpass.

Mitchell came to the Cavs as an instant uplifter, moving the team from a playoff hopeful to a Finals contender. Though centered around a young core, Mitchell is a proven star leader and has undoubtedly improved a Cavaliers team clawing out of a quick rebuild. With two All-NBA appearances as a Cavalier and two years as a top-five MVP vote getter, Spida is building a memorable Cleveland sports legacy, but the postseason is the true proving grounds for this squad.

Over the past three postseasons, the Cavaliers have won just six 11 games out of a possible 23, leaving them with a subpar record. Last year, Cleveland entered the playoffs with the conference's top record, but a swift second-round humiliation made the 64 wins seem like nothing more than good luck for a mediocre wannabe contender.

In the playoffs, Mitchell's elite scoring and improved defense has carried an inexperienced Cavs team through games against better opponents. At times, his skill set looks to be good enough to force Cleveland to win more than deserved. Unfortunately, one key aspect of his game and the needs of the team must be addressed this next season to get past the second round hurdle.

The Cavaliers need Mitchell to embrace an off-ball role

As the leader star of the Cavaliers, Mitchell will naturally have the highest usage rate across the roster. Given that he's a dominant guard with a well-rounded offensive game, it is reasonable to continue that trend. Still, the Cavs' core is constructed of four current and former All-Stars in the prime years of their respective careers.

With Evan Mobley ascending the NBA ranks, joining Mitchell on the All-NBA list, winning the franchise's first Defensive Player of the Year award and elevating his scoring versatility, the Cavaliers must balance Mitchell's on-ball time with Mobley and Darius Garland. Jarrett Allen has fully accepted a lesser role to his three companions, feeding off timely cuts and lobs while locking in on the defensive end.

For Garland and Mobley, a more off-ball Mitchell could open up various opportunities for both of his other co-stars. Last season, Mobley saw the highest usage rate of his career at 23.2 percent and made the most of it with increased volume and a career high in points per game (18.5). As for Garland, his basketball IQ, willing passing and crafty ball handling all require the ball in his hands to be maximized. To Cleveland's credit, the coaches have made the undersized backcourt fit well offensively, but has required staggered minutes for the best success.

In the playoffs, Mitchell must conserve his energy and rely on his teammates to take a step forward. Mobley has proven himself to be a playoff riser alongside Donovan, despite Garland and Allen often struggling in the playoffs.

Mitchell has proven he's willing to adjust

Jason Timpf, host of Hoops Tonight on YouTube pointed out that Mitchell has already taken dramatic shifts in his scoring approach, seeing a decrease in possession time in games.

"In 2024, Donovan Mitchell averaged 6.3 minutes of possession time per game. In 2025, that dropped from 6.3 to 4.9. Another way to put it is Donovan Mitchell's time of possession dropped by 22.3 percent year over year. That's a significant decrease there... yet, his scoring volume only dropped by less than 10 percent." Jason Timpf

Mitchell has also made several comments about involving his teammates more and trusting that they are capable of taking over. Recently, Mitchell has made bold statements regarding Mobley, declaring Cleveland's unicorn must demand the ball and take a step forward in his assertiveness and offensive leadership.

There is no doubt or debate that Mitchell is a pure scorer, one of the league's best in this era. His acrobatic finishing mixed with brute strength and shooting prowess make him a triple threat against any opponent or defender. As he has added to his playmaking repetoire, that scoring has only become more deadly as rivals cannot crowd him without being punished for leaving somebody else open.

His scoring talent does not rely on having the ball for the entire possession. Mitchell has embraced more off-ball roles since joining Cleveland, but taking that a step further to push his co-stars and the supporting cast could create a cohesive, unstoppable force across the Association.

Next season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will enter the year with a target on their back as the clearest threat to win the Eastern Conference. Despite playoff struggles, the youth and continued growth across the roster has earned them the respect as a titan among their peers. Mitchell's off-ball improvement could unlock the missing talent in the Cavs to accomplish their goals.