The overlooked NBA Draft prospect the Cleveland Cavaliers can't afford to ignore

The Cleveland Cavaliers face another offseason after an embarrassing postseason exit in the second round, losing in just five games against the Indiana Pacers.

Cleveland enjoyed the second-best regular season record in team history, winning 64 games with three players named to the 2025 All-Star roster. Despite the best offense in the NBA, the Cavs once again fell short in the playoffs, suffering poor injury luck and struggling to maintain offensive cohesion.

In the 2025 NBA Draft, the Cavaliers will not hold onto a first-round pick due to the Donovan Mitchell trade from the Utah Jazz. Instead, the Cavs have two second-round picks and will search for a hidden gem who can offer a low-cost bench contributor for the increasingly expensive roster. Recent history shows the Cavaliers' knack for discovering unknown talent in the draft and undrafted free agency, namely Dean Wade and Craig Porter, Jr. as the team's most prominent success stories. Should the Cavaliers scout another hidden talent, they may be able to bolster an already talented bench unit for the coming 2025-26 campaign.

Peering into the Cavaliers' biggest needs, one stands out as the most necessary to address. Though Cleveland addressed the lingering need for another big wing by trading for De'Andre Hunter, the lack of frontcourt depth has cost the Cavs severely against more physical opponents. The Cavaliers depend on Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the post, two players who are talented yet limited in their physicality. Allen and Mobley depend on finesse and swiftness to score, rarely finding success backing down an opponent.

The NBA Draft could provide the best pathway for the Cavs to address this need, even late in the second round. Although underrated, 2025 NCAA Champion Alex Condon could be the perfect pickup for Cleveland's basketball crew.

Alex Condon is the hidden gem the Cavaliers need

After winning March Madness with the Florida Gators, sophomore center Alex Condon announced his bid for the draft. Standing at 6'11", the Australian big man has proven himself to be a solid, traditional center. His interior presence is undeniable, and his strength and size has allowed him to develop a solid post game, often backing down his defender before scoring off a quick move to the rim.

Praised for his offensive utility, both as a post scorer and intelligent passer, Condon presents a perfect addition to the Cavs' depth chart, despite his non-existent floor spacing. While the Florida big is not a consistent shooter, his ability to play a pivotal role as a passer and interior scorer within an offensive system gives him more than enough value to be a productive NBA center.

Defensively, Condon may be one of the most versatile options to be found in the second round. At his size, Condon is an impressive perimeter defender, shuffling his feet and keeping his man in front of him with ease. The Cavaliers could depend on Condon to switch onto shifty guards without much issue, giving Mobley another trustworthy teammate to maintain the Cavs' elite defensive standards.

Additionally, the Aussie big man is a fearsome interior threat on defense. He is more than capable of swatting way shots both on drives or in the post. His innate timing suggests he could be a defensive threat for years to come in the NBA. While Condon is limited in his skillset, what he does, he does better than almost anybody else.

If Condon is available by the time the Cavaliers are on the board with pick 49, the championship center Alex Condon would be the perfect addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers' frontcourt rotation to help Allen and Mobley on the boards and rest the stars without losing too much of what they provide.