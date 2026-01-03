Thunder could gift Cavaliers a perfect path back to the NBA's elite

The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching with the turn of the calendar year, and the Cleveland Cavaliers' rocky season has spawned more than enough trade speculation across the entire roster.

Both Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen have been subject to various trade rumors, especially as Cleveland's inflated salary cap sheet lingers over the franchise's future. Most recently, reports suggest the Cavs' front office is rebuffing offers on Allen and Garland alongside calls for wings Dean Wade and De'Andre Hunter.

Nevertheless, the Cavaliers are still viewed as a prime team to show some level of activity on the trade market this season. With a 20-16 record, Cleveland is beginning to reestablish their control in the Eastern Conference, but the stranglehold they had last season has vanished.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale took a dive into each team's biggest needs and concerns, identifying three players the franchise should target. For the Cavaliers, his conclusions were clear: Cleveland needs wings with defensive and positional versatility.

Namely, Favale named Herb Jones as a major trade target, a player we recently covered in a potential Jarrett Allen trade if the Cavaliers shift their perspective. After Jones, NBA champion Kenrich Williams and young wing Jaylen Clark completed the list.

Considering Jones' high trade value and contract price, the Cavs' chances at landing him without a core player involved are desperately low. Williams, however, may be an ideal target as the Cavaliers strive to regain position in the league.

Kenrich Williams is an ideal Cavaliers trade candidate

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams has steadily expanded his game as an ideal two-way role player over the years, but as the Thunder grow into a potential dynasty, his standing has depleted.

In his eighth NBA season, the 31-year-old forward is only seeing 14 minutes per night in 14 games played this year. During those appearances, he has shot 50 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three-point range. If OKC continues to pivot away from Williams, though, the Cavaliers could be the perfect destination.

"Kenrich Williams' defensive malleability would serve Cleveland well in minutes with [Evan] Mobley at the 5. He can even play center himself. If his threes are falling, the Cavs could consider using him alongside both Mobley and [Jarrett] Allen, too." Dan Favale

Standing at 6-foot-7, Williams provides good size for a modern NBA wing, and he has shown positional versatility, playing almost any position with good production. If the Cavaliers hope to land a veteran wing who can play winning basketball on both ends of the court, Williams is likely the best target in a comfortable price range.

Williams is not only known for versatility, but his ambitious playstyle has earned him the nickname of "Kenny Hustle", diving for loose balls and playing tenacious defense whenever necessary. Cleveland is far from a team with a "tough" identity across the NBA. Adding a player known for always playing winning, team-first basketball might be a perfect addition.

This season, the Cavaliers' bench has seen major growth from sophomore wing Jaylon Tyson. His do-it-all playstyle and constant energy on the court inject life into the Cavs whether they want it or not. There is no doubt that the Cavaliers cannot have too many players who knock down threes, play malleable defense and do whatever the team needs.

Cleveland's financial struggles

Williams is owed $7.1 million this season with a team option for the 2026-27 season. Oklahoma City might view him as nothing more than an expiring contract, leaving a perfect opening for the Cavs to capitalize on the Thunder's future plans.

As a second-apron team, the Cavs cannot aggregate salaries in a trade or take back more money than they receive in a deal. Matching Williams' salary requires one or more of Lonzo Ball, Max Strus or Sam Merrill if the Cavs do not include a core player or Hunter.

Merrill's impact this season likely excludes him from the Cavs' trade block, but both Ball and Strus could be candidates. Strus' $15.9 million would require the Thunder to send more back to the Cavaliers to match salary, but if the Thunder want a mid-sized contract for a proven veteran wing, Strus could be a commanding offer. Ball, on the other hand, would only serve as salary filler and probably force Cleveland to sacrifice draft compensation, too.

If the Cavaliers approach the trade deadline hoping to resurrect some of their conference domination from last season, being active and aggressive is a no-brainer. The Cavs don't seem keen on breaking up the core four, but making a move for more hustle and forward depth is likely their best path forward.

If Williams' Cavs tenure doesn't work out, Cleveland can easily move on and drop his salary by declining his team option. On the other hand, a solid contribution from Williams would guarantee the Cavaliers have a reliable wing on a cost-effective contract next season. If Ball is the Cavalier on the way out, Cleveland does not lose any financial flexibility they could have gained by declining Ball's team option this summer or picking it up. Instead, it only promises to alleviate a few million from next year's books.

Though Kenrich Williams is not the most alluring name to be linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers, his skillset and price tag make him undeniably attractive to target before the deadline.