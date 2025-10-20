Nuggets heading down a path the Cavaliers know all too well after latest news

The Denver Nuggets just fought their way to financial flexibility in the 2025 offseason after offloading Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets, along with draft compensation, to get Cameron Johnson in return. Those cost-cutting moves were not build to last.

Shams Charania reported, "Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun has agreed to a five-year, $125 million rookie contract extension with the franchise, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball told ESPN on Monday."

Denver will now return to a top-heavy approach after the deal with Braun. The Nuggets will suddenly have heaps of money tied up in their starting lineup starting in the 2026-27. Granted, their situation is still not as drastic as the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nuggets project to be under the second apron next season, unlike the Cavaliers who would theoretically be heading back above that threshold without some major changes in the offseason. Still, Denver will be flying close to the sun once more, forcing themselves to potentially end up in a scenario similar to Cleveland's.

Nuggets’ growing payroll mirrors the same scenario Cavaliers fell into

The Nuggets front office just spent the summer of 2025 replenishing the depth around their superstar, Nikola Jokic. A weakened supporting cast was cited by many as a key reason for their second-round exit against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a nail-biting, seven-game series.

Nothing is theoretically stopping the Nuggets from trying their best to capitalize on the veteran minimum contracts and securing some low-cost contributors through that. They can also save money next summer by severing ties with newly-acquired Jonas Valanciunas, whose contract is not guaranteed.

A plan will be absolutely necessary in any instance. That is especially true considering the time to pony up for Jokic's next megadeal is rapidly approaching.

According to Spotrac's current estimates, the Nuggets are projected to pay their starters close to $186 million in 2026-27, once Braun's extension kicks in. That is roughly $9 million less than a lineup of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and De'Andre Hunter would cost the Cavaliers (around $195 million) during that same season.

Cleveland has managed to secure some incredible depth on the roster in spite of their financial limitations. Koby Altman and company have managed to do that through a combination of savvy maneuvers and smart draft selections.

A key difference between the Cavaliers and Nuggets? The Cavaliers have shown a willingness to invest in their team and double down on what they have, despite the financial ramifications. The Nuggets have not indicated they have that generosity.

Jake Fischer reported that Denver have little interest in being a taxpayer team, as pointed out by Ben Handler of NuggLove. That sure does make it sound like there will be some differences between the Nuggets and Cavaliers in that regard. For Denver, it may not actually be for the better.