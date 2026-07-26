Non-LeBron Cavaliers reunion trade can still save offseason

LeBron James left the Los Angeles Lakers to join the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers with a potential disaster offseason after pausing all decisions until James made his.

Cleveland's anticipation of a second LeBron reunion was warranted, given his focus on happiness over money. The Cavaliers were not flush with cap space, but they offered a storybook ending to his career with a star cast at his side. Unfortunately, that reality did not come true, and the Cavs are now scrambling for the next move.

The Cavaliers have been linked to Jonathan Kuminga as a potential sign-and-trade target, and while Kuminga offers youth, athleticism and defense, his spotty offense could make any costly contract a major regret. Adding Kuminga could be a smart move on the right deal, but if the Cavaliers want to go big game hunting, he is not the star-level addition needed.

If the Cavaliers want a perfect offensive star with size on the wing, looking for another reunion might be the best option. Former Cleveland forward Lauri Markkanen has since become the centerpiece of a rebuilding Utah Jazz squad since his exit in exchange for Donovan Mitchell in 2022. While he is on an overpaid contract, Markkanen continues to be one of the league's best floor spacing forwards, shooting a career 37 percent from range.

With Utah losing center Walker Kessler in free agency this year, the Jazz might be inclined to shop Markkanen to find the right frontcourt partner for Jaren Jackson, Jr. In that case, the Cavaliers could be the best trade partner for a mutually beneficial deal.

Building the trade

Cleveland's undersized framework has been a major downside for the franchise since adding Mitchell. Though the supersized duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen have helped cover for years, the need for more size and versatility in the starting five is apparent. Cleveland's one that got away is the exact player to bring that to Cleveland in a balanced trade.

In a blockbuster three-for-two deal, the Cavaliers add two proven sharpshooting wings who bring size and offensive prowess to the Cavs. On the other side, Utah finds an immediate replacement to Kessler in Allen while also adding two more veteran leaders in Dennis Schröder and hometown Sam Merrill.

Last season, Markkanen averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 rebounds as the leading star of the Jazz before Jackson's arrival. As a first option, Markkanen is limited in his ability to create and elevate those around him, but his impact as an offensive talent is undeniable. He is a three-level scorer and impressively atheltic for a seven-footer. Bringing him back to Cleveland would be a perfect fit next to Evan Mobley in the starting frontcourt.

Adding Svi Mykhailiuk gives the Cavaliers more size on the wing. The 6-foot-7 wing shot 40.8 percent on threes last season on 4.8 attempts per night, giving the Cavs another sharpshooter. While Mykhailiuk's defense is subpar, his impact as a catch-and-shoot talent would give Cleveland another threat to punish slow defensive rotation.

Entering next season with a starting unit of James Harden. Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, Markkanen and Mobley could be a welcome resolution after the LeBron debacle. Markkanen's return might not be the dream ending for Cleveland's summer, but he nonetheless provides an obvious skill set to improve the Cavs' overall composition.

Losing Allen's defense would certainly leave the Cavaliers at the will of the basketball gods if Mobley is sidelined for an extended period. Signing Mario Hezonja could help bolster that frontcourt depth, but he is far from the defender Allen or Mobley are. Thomas Bryant is not a true starting center in the NBA, but he may be the Cavs' best option after this kind of trade.

Still, adding Markkanen is a clear win for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He gives the Cavs another versatile offensive talent who can challenge defenses in a myriad of ways. Reuniting with the Finnish forward and his teammate Mykhailiuk could give the Cavaliers a surprise win of an otherwise disasterous offseason.