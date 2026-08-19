No one needs Cavaliers to keep Jarrett Allen more than Donovan Mitchell

There has been a lot of discussion around how the Cleveland Cavaliers may have to cut some salary to get under the second apron. With that, potential trade options have been thrown around. Max Strus is the most popular, but there have been some concepts that have included a Jarrett Allen trade. That cannot happen. And no one needs Allen to stick around more than Donovan Mitchell.

Allen is very important to the Cavaliers. When he is on the flooro, they are a better basketball team. He raises their ceiling on both ends of the court. Not only have double-big lineups been crucial, but his mere presence has been a positive for the Cavs. And when he’s on the floor with Mitchell, the team is in a great place.

Mitchell is essential for the Cavaliers. He’s the best player on the team and one of the league’s best offensive players. But Allen makes him better. A lot better. Mitchell needs Allen on the Cavaliers.

Jarrett Allen is essential to the success of Donovan Mitchell

Keeping Allen should not be negotiable for the Cavaliers. He makes everyone on the floor better, especially Mitchell, who thrives when he’s on the floor with the big man.

Taking a look at the duo’s numbers from last year, and it’s clear just how much better Mitchell is with Allen on the floor alongside him than without the big man.

Mitchell and Allen were on the court together for 853 minutes last year. In those minutes, the Cavaliers had a net rating of +13.6. The team’s offensive rating was a 125.9 in those minutes, and the defensive rating was 112.3.

Now, compare that to the 1,345 minutes Mitchell spent on the floor without Allen. In those minutes, the Cavs had a net rating of +4.5. An offensive rating of 121.7 and a defensive rating of 117.2.

Not only does the team’s offense improve with both guys on the court, but their defense significantly improves, too. Allen just makes Mitchell better. Plain and simple.

Whether it’s his pick-and-roll success, his rebounding, or even his defensive presence, Allen is what helps Mitchell be at his best. And that’s what the Cavs need: Mitchell at his best.

So, as the Cavaliers attempt to navigate the second apron while also remaining a legit threat in the Eastern Conference, they need to keep Allen on board through it all.

He’s far too important to their on-court success, and nobody knows that better than Mitchell.