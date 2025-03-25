It took almost 70 games, but the Cleveland Cavaliers hit their first bit of adversity this past week. The Cavs went on a four game losing streak, starting with a home loss against the Magic last Sunday, followed by losses to three teams in the Western Conference play-in mix: the Clippers, Suns, and Kings.

Cleveland was able to end the skid with a resounding 120-91 victory over Utah on Sunday, avoiding a winless road trip and clinching a top two seed in the East playoffs. There is a lot to unpack from the Cavs’ worst week of the season, so here are the three biggest takeaways.

1. R-E-L-A-X

A throwback to Aaron Rodgers for some of you that remember, but it felt like most Cavs fans were afraid that the sky was falling during the skid. My question to you is this: would you rather this adversity happen now or in May when Cleveland is battling an East playoff foe?

The skid reinforced what we all knew: the Cavaliers are not invincible. No one in the NBA is. Every team goes through a rough patch during the season that allows them to see their flaws and how to fix them. During their 16-game winning streak, Cleveland was living on the edge with multiple comeback wins, slow starts, and late-game luck. Donovan Mitchell says the team would rather learn through wins than losses, but sometimes losses are needed to adjust the right way.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson said the goal for the team is to be fully healthy and prepared heading into the postseason. A skid like this happening so close to the playoffs gives the Cavs a fresh bit of adversity they can remember when they are playing in tough games in April, May, and hopefully June. Overall though everyone needs to relax. Cleveland is just fine and have shown time and time again this season they are a resilient group.

2. Where is Donovan Mitchell?

Make it two years in a row where the month of March has not been kind to Mitchell. Last season, he was battling a knee injury that affected his performance. This season, he missed a couple of games due to a groin injury and while he still looks spry, his efficiency has been subpar.

Mitchell is averaging 20 points per game on 33 percent from the field and an ice-cold 17 percent from three-point range. He is one for his last 19 shots from distance over the last three games and has only made a total of 12 threes in nine games this month.

The encouraging thing about Mitchell’s struggles though is that it doesn’t seem like the groin is affecting him. He has looked like his normal self, but the shots are just not falling. Again, it’s better that this is happening now and not in the postseason. The Cavs are going to need Spida’s best this spring if they want to realize their championship goals.

3. It’s time to start De’Andre Hunter

I get Kenny Atkinson liking Max Strus’ fit with the starters and Hunter’s fit off the bench, but in order for Cleveland to become the best version of themselves, Hunter needs to start at small forward.

In 53 possessions this season, the lineup of Garland-Mitchell-Hunter-Mobley-Allen has a 120.2 offensive rating and a stingy 92.6 defensive rating, giving them a net rating of +28.2. Opponents have an effective field-goal percentage of 40.6 percent against this lineup. The amount of length Hunter, Mobley, and Allen bring makes things so tough on opponents on that end of the floor. Offensively, the versatility is there with four shooters and Allen manning the paint.

The Cavs acquired Hunter to increase their playoff ceiling. He has been great off the bench. As great as Strus is, he doesn’t offer the defensive length and offensive scoring that Hunter provides with the starters. Atkinson needs to make this move sooner rather than later and if/when he does, Cleveland will be even more dangerous.