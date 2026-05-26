NBA rumors are already swirling around the Cavaliers about Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Cleveland Cavaliers' season ended less than 24 hours ago, but the rumors about what they could do this summer started well before then. Now that the year has officially come to a close, though, things are already ramping up to a higher level, with Brian Windhorst saying on ESPN that he thinks the team will make "significant changes" to the roster, and that it won't "be long" until they're attached to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It's not shocking that the Cavaliers are being linked to Antetokounmpo, especially not after the two sides discussed a trade before the deadline. Milwaukee wanted Evan Mobley and all of Cleveland's available draft assets.

Clearly, nothing came out of that, but after how the playoffs went, maybe the front office will change its tune.

Windy on the Cavs roster:



"I expect them to make some significant changes to it. I expect the Cavs to be mulling over...like I don't think it will be long before you start to hear Cavs attached to Giannis...would they consider entering that market? If they put Evan Mobley on the… pic.twitter.com/20AgLqc6D5 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 26, 2026

Will Cavaliers make an aggressive push for Giannis this summer?

The Cavaliers made it to the conference finals for the first time since 2018, but it took two Game 7s to make it there. That wasn't how things were supposed to go for a team with championship expectations, but what mattered was that they found a way to take a big step closer to where they want to be.

They could've made a statement in the ECF, and technically, they did, just not the one they wanted to make in getting swept by the Knicks. The lingering disappointment could fuel Cleveland to make Mobley available in a push for Antetokounmpo. That would surely catch Milwaukee's attention, giving it an ideal player to build around as it begins its post-Giannis era.

And if you don't want the Cavaliers to give up Mobley for Antetokounmpo, it would have to happen for a chance to make the finances work. Even then, the front office would have to do some extra maneuvering to make it work.

Cavaliers could decide giving up Evan Mobley for Giannis is worth it

After Monday's Game 4 loss to New York, Donovan Mitchell said he loves it in Cleveland. He will be eligible to sign an extension this summer, and the Cavaliers want to keep him around. The star guard said exactly what the organization hoped to hear, but they could make him love it even more by bringing Antetokounmpo to town.

Cleveland didn't want to give up Mobley a few months ago, and maybe that is the stance the front office will carry over into the summer. Or perhaps the fact that he's still yet to make the offensive leap they've been waiting for will sway them to give him up for Giannis in their quest for a title.

No matter who trades for Antetokounmpo, it will be a risk, and that goes beyond losing Mobley. Giannis is 31 and has had a few injury-ridden seasons, but for a team like the Cavaliers, that, plus his next contract, might not be enough to keep them away, with their desperation reaching new heights after what the Knicks just did to them.