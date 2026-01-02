NBA analyst says stunning truth Cavaliers fans already know

After a 64-win season in 2024-25 that began with a 15-0 record to kick off the Kenny Atkinson era, the Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t had nearly as much fun this year. The Cavs were a squeamish 17-16 before two important wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns rekindled a whisper of optimism heading into the New Year.

The scary thing about Cleveland’s struggles is that there’s no clear diagnosis.

Some people have pointed the finger at Atkinson, but he has plenty of career success to push back against that narrative. Darius Garland missed some time (and still doesn’t look 100 percent), but it’s not like he’s been invisible. Garland is averaging 17.0 points per game in 19 contests this season.

Lonzo Ball hasn’t been the player the Cavaliers expected him to be, but are we really going to blame the backup point guard for this team’s severe drop-off in quality?

It’s obvious that the Cavs need more consistent production from guys not named Donovan Mitchell (and his 29.7 points per game), but there’s something less tangible than stats that’s causing Cleveland’s decline. It’s hard to describe or identify, but it’s there, and everyone can feel it.

Cavs' big win over Spurs doesn't change the fact that they've been mediocre this season

The Cavs silence the red-hot Spurs on the road. ✅ pic.twitter.com/jkMHOytLbT — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) December 30, 2025

The Ringer’s Rob Mahoney was the most recent pundit to speak to this mysterious problem infecting Cleveland. He did so while talking to Bill Simmons during an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“It's just been so bleak, such a drag in Cleveland all season,” Mahoney said. “And you're right that they haven't been healthy and getting guys back will, of course, help them, naturally.”

“But I don't know,” Mahoney continued. “I think there just might be something a little busted there that's never going to be quite right again. And the sooner maybe we acknowledge and accept that, the better.”

The good news for the Cavs is that the season is still relatively young. They have 47 games to build upon the flashes of brilliance that shone during the Spurs win.

Perhaps starting the season in this fashion will ultimately help Cleveland down the stretch. After all, the torrid start in 2024-25 may have contributed to the Cavs stumbling later on in the campaign, falling prey to fatigue and durability issues that ruined their playoff chances.

The NBA season is a marathon of sorts, and as long as Cleveland stays within striking distance of the 6-seed in January and February, they won’t necessarily be penalized for their ongoing mediocrity. Think about how weak the Eastern Conference is this year. If there were ever a season to suffer through a “sophomore slump” under Atkinson, it would be now.