NBA analyst blames Cavaliers fans for Evan Mobley’s disappointing season

It's not like Cleveland Cavaliers fans are the reason Evan Mobley has failed to take a significant leap this season. However, there is at least one person who believes the idea of a disappointing campaign should be blamed on the hype train growing out of control. That would be Brian Windhorst.

In all fairness to fans in Cleveland, they were not the only ones pushing the propaganda. Chris Fedor ran with the idea of Mobley potentially entering MVP talks during the offseason. The trainer of the Cavaliers star was largely doing the same too.

There are many contributors to the bar being set too high for the former top-five pick. Even so, Windhorst believed Clevelanders should have known all along where this story would go. The ESPN analyst said as much during an appearance on 5 Good Minutes With Windy.

Windhorst said, "The Cavs fans have all known Evan Mobley for five years now. You know exactly who he is. And you know that there are times when he will drop your jaw with his talent. And there are times when you bang your head against the wall and go, 'Why is he not like he was two weeks ago?"

Cavaliers fans expected a superstar leap from an inconsistent star

Windhorst did follow that up by reminding everyone Mobley is not in his prime years just yet. Perhaps then the Cavaliers big man can turn out to be a much more consistent player. The ESPN personality thought the team had tried all the tricks they've had to elevate Mobley. It just hasn't happened.

Things have certainly stagnated for the All-Star big in 2025-26.

In 2024-25, Mobley averaged 18.5 points per game (a career high). That number has dipped to 18.0 this season. The true shooting percentage has dropped from an incredible 63.3 percent to 58.2 percent too, with his efficiency dipping mightily in several areas.

The silver lining on offense? Mobley is averaging a career-high 4.0 assists per game. That leaves the Cavaliers and their fans with something for their troubles.

On the whole, despite seeing his minutes increase from 30.5 in 2024-25 to 33.1 this season, and there being an attempted to elevate his role overall, the pieces of the puzzle have not fallen into place. Mobley hasn't been a bad player, but there is just so much being left to the imagination.

It is way too early to give up on the thought of Mobley having more to offer as an NBA player in his career. However, expecting that during the 2025-26 campaign has been nothing but a letdown thus far.