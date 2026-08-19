NBA 2K27 just gave Cavaliers fans a chance to rewrite LeBron's story

If there is any singular "What If?" scenario Cleveland Cavaliers fans always ask, it is what could have happened if the Cavs gave LeBron James a real secondary star in his first seven seasons with the franchise.

Whether it was a failed Amar'e Stoudemire trade or missed draft picks, the Cavaliers never discovered a running mate for a young LeBron, despite reaching the NBA Finals in 2007, falling in four to the dynastic San Antonio Spurs. That seven-year span in Cavaliers history has left a sour taste, begging the question what could have happened if Cleveland built a legitimate contender around their franchise star.

For the reminiscent Cleveland faithful, NBA 2K27 is finally delivering an opportunity to live to be the undiscovered savior of the first LeBron era with the new MyCareer Eras mode. According to 2K's official press release, players can rewind time to five distinct eras and join a fabled rookie class.

"A brand-new mode in MyCAREER, players can now step outside the modern NBA and build their career in one of five historical eras, built on the foundation of MyNBA Eras. Each era features its own specific window of time, with rosters, rules, and presentation meticulously calibrated to that period. Players can start their journey in the Magic vs. Bird Era (1984), the Jordan Era (1991), the Kobe Era (2003), the LeBron Era (2010), or the Steph Era (2016), with historically locked rosters, trades, and player movement to keep the league behaving exactly as it unfolded, allowing players to be an active participant in NBA history." 2K

This mode builds upon last year's arrival of eras in MyNBA, allowing players to assume the role of general manager for any franchise decades earlier. NBA history follows regular beats, expanding the Association, growing the media options and introducing legendary players with accurate historic draft classes.

The "Kobe Era" is a Cavaliers fan's dream come true

In the first iteration, the Kobe Era begins at the onset of the 2002-03 season, giving players time to prepare for the legendary '03 draft. Considering MyCareer's different approach, it is unclear if the Kobe Era will set the player in the '03 or '02 draft. Assuming the MyCareer begins in the same draft class as James with an accurate lottery order, this game mode is the golden opportunity to build a dynasty alongside a young LeBron from day one.

The Cavaliers only had two picks in that draft - the first and the 31st. This may suggest players need to tank their draft stock to the second round and perfectly align with the Cavaliers for a chance to play with James. Instead, 2K confirmed "players can climb the draft board and earn the No. 1 overall pick or can manually select their team regardless of where they land." This freedom in a starting destination means the arrival of James and MP to Cleveland is all but guaranteed.

James' first season included a supporting cast of Carlos Boozer, Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Jason Kapono. The team finished ninth in the Eastern Conference with James taking home the Rookie of the Year trophy. The mostly forgettable roster of the early 2000's Cavaliers gives any player an opening to select their preferred position without much competition. The beloved "Big Z" may make the center spot more difficult to assume a starting role, but it would likely still be surmountable.

In 2K26, eras only served as a starting point. Free agency decisions, trades and everything else were up to the simulation. Draft classes had the right players, but draft order could change dramatically. This means that there is no guarantee James plays in Cleveland forever, but building a multi-championship dynasty as newbies in the league in true MyCareer fashion could alter (digital) history and establish the Cleveland Cavaliers as the greatest (digital) franchise of all time.