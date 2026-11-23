After showing that he could be a key rotation piece for the Cavaliers last season and earning a standard contract this past February, the expectation was that Nae’Qwan Tomlin would build off of that this season.

His relentless energy and work ethic won the team over right away and as the roster dealt with a litany of injuries last season, Tomlin was a big reason why Cleveland was able to remain steady.

With multiple offseason departures, the path was there for Tomlin to get consistent minutes, especially after an impressive offseason of work.

Instead, Tomlin suffered a stress reaction in his back during training camp and the Cavs said he would be out multiple weeks. About a month into the season, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel for the young forward.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin seems to be inching closer to a return for Cleveland

Cavs reporter Danny Cunningham tweeted earlier today that Tomlin was on the court after shootaround getting work in. It is encouraging that he is traveling with the team during this road trip, meaning that a return to play could soon be on the horizon.

Worth noting that both Evan Mobley (great toe sprain) and Nae’Qwan Tomlin (low back stress reaction) were getting on-court work in following #Cavs shootaround this morning.



Mobley’s work was more intense than Tomlin’s. Both remain out tonight against the Bulls. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) November 23, 2026

Cleveland has missed Tomlin’s energy on both ends of the floor, especially on the glass. Mario Hezonja, Tyrese Proctor, Norchard Omier, and Meleek Thomas have really stepped up off the bench for the Cavs, but that group would get a big boost from Tomlin.

The Cavs are also without Evan Mobley, who is nursing a toe injury, but Cunningham also reported that he had an intense workout after shootaround. Mobley is out tonight against Chicago, but based off of that news, he could return as soon as this week.

Adding Tomlin and getting Mobley back would give Cleveland a full frontcourt rotation for the first time this season. With Hezonja and Peyton Watson getting more comfortable as well, the forward position could become one of the Cavs’ deeper groups, which is a stark contrast from previous seasons.

Cleveland has been dealing with different injuries and lineups throughout the early part of the year, but are very close to being whole again. With the guys that are playing getting more comfortable and more depth on the way, the Cavs may finally be able to rediscover the rhythm they had during the second half of last season.